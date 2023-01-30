xQc claims "most RP dating" on NoPixel was "real," which eventually resulted in real-world relationships

On January 29, Twitch star Felix "xQc" reacted to the controversy surrounding prominent GTA 5 roleplayer RatedEpicz, who was accused of harassment and abuse by Twitch content creator Megskii.

Viewers suggested Felix watch RatedEpicz's response, in which he stated that he had done some "relationship RP" in 2017, which later became "a little bit serious." xQc decided to spill the beans, claiming that "most RP dating" on the NoPixel server was "real," and resulted in real-life relationships.

"95% probably. 95%" - xQc talks about "relationship RP" that turned into real-world relationships

The conversation on the topic started at the one-hour mark of his livestream on January 29, when xQc was watching RatedEpicz's response to the harassment allegations.

The latter recalled his time roleplaying six years ago when he did some "relationship RP," which eventually got a "little bit serious," saying:

"There used to be this- in 2017, 2018, like six years ago, when I first started roleplaying. I was in uni, roleplaying a bit. I did, you know, some relationship RP. All right? And it got a little bit serious, got a bit serious, and I was, you know..."

Timestamp: 01:08:15

xQc paused the video after hearing the statement to share some insights, claiming that "95%" of in-game relationships became real-life relationships. The French-Canadian personality mentioned:

"Guys, I'm going to keep it a f***king stack, okay? Most- I'm not going to leak anything. I'm not going to leak anybody's thing, okay? But, most RP dating was actually real and ended up being a real dating. Like, 90% of what I've seen. Like, 90% on f***king NoPixel. I'm just saying. If not- 95% probably. 95%"

The former Overwatch pro also claimed people were "cheating" on the roleplaying server and added more to the conversation by saying:

"Also I've heard people about cheating on their current people, to 'date in the game' and go like, 'Yeah, it's nothing.' And it becomes an actual cheating. I've seen it before. It's maybe like, 50% of the overall 95%. So I guess... "

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

xQc talking about relationships on NoPixel becoming real was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 170 fans reacting. While one community member was curious about who the streamer was referring to:

Redditor u/Choo-choo-train77 responded with additional context, commenting:

According to Reddit user u/Ikishoten, this phenomenon "happens in near[ly] every game," with some examples including World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV, and Guild Wars:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

In addition to being a top Twitch streamer, xQc is a well-known GTA 5 roleplayer, having racked up over 1,900 hours of gameplay on his channel. Interested readers can learn more about his insane GTA RP moments by clicking here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes