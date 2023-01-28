"It is terrifying going against a big streamer" - Twitch streamer accuses RatedEpicz of harassment and abuse

On January 26, 2023, a Twitch creator known as Megskii accused NoPixel streamer RatedEpicz of harassment and abuse. She opened up about her past where she was in an abusive relationship and accused the latter of being emotionally abusive towards her.

Although she admitted that both of them said toxic things to one another and apologized in later tweets, she said she wanted to speak up.

The Twitch affiliate stated in her Twitter post that she and RatedEpicz were together for two years and that she’s not the only person he’s treated this way. In another tweet, she said that she didn’t want streamers treating women like “garbage,” so she spoke up, even if it was upsetting.

“I want to say his name to warn other women but it is terrifying going against a big streamer with lots of fans.”

Twitch streamer Megskii accuses NoPixel streamer RatedEpicz of abuse

Megs 🌻 @megski_ since others are afraid of the outcome (understandably), i will step forward and say that this is about RatedEpicz. I am not the only women he’s done these awful things to and it’s sickening that he can have a platform and treat women like garbage. since others are afraid of the outcome (understandably), i will step forward and say that this is about RatedEpicz. I am not the only women he’s done these awful things to and it’s sickening that he can have a platform and treat women like garbage.

In her initial tweet about RatedEpicz, she didn’t point directly at him. Megskii then posted a follow-up tweet that pointed at the NoPixel streamer, stating she’s not the only girl who was harassed and emotionally abused by him.

In her initial statement, the streamer pointed out that the two got friendly and close quickly. She then opened up about her past as an abuse victim:

“Before him and I got super close, I was in a physically abusive relationship. I opened up to this person about the abusive person and he comforted me and spent time with me to get my mind off the abusive ex. When I finally left that ex, this person and I got extremely close.”

However, things changed dramatically, according to Megskii. According to her statement on Twitter, RatedEpicz saw her in a stream with other friends - some of whom were male. He allegedly responded by threatening her:

“He sent me a message saying something along the lines of ‘it would be a shame if people saw your pictures,’ aka hinting at showing people personal pics of me that I had sent him. Of course I got upset but he apologized over and over and I (stupidly) forgave him.”

Megskii highlighted some of the terrible things he had said and called her but also pointed out that both of them said some pretty toxic things to one another. It was also stated that she had screenshots of previous conversations across the two-year relationship. She said that while she wasn’t perfect, RatedEpicz treated women horribly.

Besides abusing her, he also allegedly made homophobic and racist comments about other people and spoke poorly of his friend group:

“He hid me from his stream and friends pretending like I did not exist. The only way he allowed me to be in his chat, was if I made a new twitch account with an entirely different name because he didn’t want anyone knowing we were together.”

Megskii said there was so much more to say, but she just wanted to warn other women about him.

RatedEpicz’s and others’ social media responses to Megskii’s claims

RatedEpicz @RatedEpicz I'm going to be honest with y'all, in my

own humble opinion without being sentimental of course, without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking into this matter from a distinctive perspective, I would like to say I have nothing to say. I'm going to be honest with y'all, in myown humble opinion without being sentimental of course, without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking into this matter from a distinctive perspective, I would like to say I have nothing to say.

A few hours after the allegations were posted, RatedEpicz posted a cryptic tweet. It cannot be confirmed whether it was a direct shot at the streamer who accused him of abuse.

(Clip begins at 15:00)

However, he mentioned the situation on a Facebook Gaming stream, where he spoke about their relationship.

“If I just say all the negative s**t that she did, it’s gonna seem like that whole era was just negative. Know what I’m saying? And she did it with me and tried to paint it in a negative light, it’s ups and downs.”

This stream took place on January 27, 2023. He highlighted that he helped her move from her boyfriend's house, take care of her sick cat, and at other moments as well. He alleged she needed around $2,000 for medical bills, so he did a 12-hour stream to try and help her. Here's a snippet of his statement:

“But those things, like for example, I was broke as f**k, and she was living with an abusive boyfriend at the time. And I was broke, this was when I wasn’t a streamer, or anythin’. All right? I gave her 250 quid, this was out of my student loan, to move her from one state or another or some s**t, cause I felt bad.”

This led to a response on Twitter from Megskii, where she rebuked the claims made by the Facebook gaming streamer.

Megs 🌻 @megski_ things to address: he is a liar and it’s actually mind blowing. i’m not showing any screenshots of the abusive comments he made because no matter what, he has a big following and my voice won’t be heard so it’s pointless. is what it is. things to address: he is a liar and it’s actually mind blowing. i’m not showing any screenshots of the abusive comments he made because no matter what, he has a big following and my voice won’t be heard so it’s pointless. is what it is. https://t.co/wHm2rHZDoa

One Twitter user posted a thread of RatedEpicz and other streamers harassing a woman in a Valorant game because she wasn’t doing as well as the rest of the team, alongside other tweets highlighting some of the harassment handed out.

. @Fpc10qfl1WuoJWt Thread of Khaos, Alan (Chelb), and RatedEpicz being sexist, and harrasing a random woman in an online ranked valo game bc she was bottom fragging. I've came across her tweets and reached out to her in dms for further explanations. Thread of Khaos, Alan (Chelb), and RatedEpicz being sexist, and harrasing a random woman in an online ranked valo game bc she was bottom fragging. I've came across her tweets and reached out to her in dms for further explanations. https://t.co/RiqNwfARIw

. @Fpc10qfl1WuoJWt This was a tweet from 3 months ago from when the game happend. The rest of the screenshots is her going in full detail as to what went on. This was a tweet from 3 months ago from when the game happend. The rest of the screenshots is her going in full detail as to what went on. https://t.co/b6Coiw9MP2

There were users on social media who supported the streamer, but others highlighted some of the offensive things she has said and done over the past few years, such as using the “N word meme.”

The tweet also made its way to LiveStreamFails, where some saw it as just two people engaged in “toxic behavior.” One user pointed out that they typically support people who come out with these kinds of stories because usually there are “receipts,” or proof of misdeeds. To them, it came across as mutual toxicity.

Others looked at it as a situation where it was unfair to vilify either of them since both had clearly messed up.

To one Redditor, it sounded like RatedEpicz was trying to make a point about privacy, and instead, it went horribly awry. Several people on Reddit saw it as two people who were very toxic to one another in the past.

Some on Reddit think both did things wrong, but vilifying them isn't the answer (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Meanwhile, one Redditor highlighted the style of character RatedEpicz plays on NoPixel, and how many of the things he’s accused of are a part of the character he roleplays.

The response talked about the streamer constantly breaking the rules of NoPixel, but nothing happens to them because they’re friends with Koil. The comment had a great deal to say about the character of the streamer in question, from harassment to bullying.

Some took the time to point out RatedEpicz's behavior on the NoPixel servers (Image via Reddit)

It’s unclear where this situation will go next, but a fair number of social media users are looking at both participants as being incredibly toxic to one another. Although some do support Megskii, others are clearly on RatedEpicz's side.

