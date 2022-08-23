"What is the point of showering tonight?": Fuslie tries to justify her behavior on stream

Leslie "Fuslie" is notorious among her friends for allegedly not showering. The 100 Thieves content creator was caught trying to avoid showering again before a flight to the 100 Thieves Camp on stream, as she justified her actions to fellow streamers RatedEpicz and EpicTaco.

The streamers were trying to decide what to play on stream due to the time crunch. Leslie was playing GTA RP with the Chang Gang when the conversation about what to do as they waited for Valkyrae arose, and the streamer brought up the question of whether or not to shower before the flight.

Her position was that the flight would counteract all the benefits of the shower anyway because of a full day of travel:

"I am spending the whole day traveling and would be sweaty and gross anyway. So what is the point in showering tonight? Just to be clean for a plane ride."

"I actually don't smell": Fuslie weighs the pros and cons of showering

Leslie is known among her streamer friends for her habit of skipping showers. 100 Thieves co-owner and fellow streamer Valkyrae spilled the beans during this year's Coachella, when the streamer seemed reluctant to take a bath after a long day at the event.

Aware of her showering habits, the streamers on the Discord call were trying to tell her to shower regardless. RatedEpicz tried to persuade her by explaining how gross she would feel on the plane if she didn't shower beforehand and also reminded her to think of the co-passengers:

"So you feel fresh, you're ready to go, you're excited. You're at the airport all nice. You have to wait for your plane. You're gonna feel like dirty and sh*t and not only that, the person who's sitting next to you... My brother is going to be fu**ing passing out."

Fuslie hit back and said she normally does not sweat a lot, meaning she would not make others uncomfortable:

"I don't smell though. I actually don't smell. That's the thing."

RatedEpicz did not let up and kept pushing, saying that she would feel dirty nonetheless. Fuslie responded:

"Of everything you said, what did make the most sense was that I will, uh, feel clean. I do like feeling clean. I will say that."

(Timestamp 0:18:57)

The variety streamer conceded the point, finally convinced that she needed to shower. But there was a catch. Fuslie revealed that showering would take a long time, meaning that it would cut into her streaming hours:

"Okay, tonight I'll shower then. But that means I have to end stream even earlier because that's an extra two hours. You see?"

Her fellow streamers were surprised and enquired why it took her so long. Apparently, she has really frizzy hair after a shower, so she has employ a lot of grooming tactics to make it look good. Curling and blowdrying takes a substantial amount of time.

When RatedEclipz asked if she could do it without the curling, Fuslie vehemently rejected the idea:

"Because then it's a frizzy disastrous mess. It looks like lightning struck me."

Out of the blue, the GTA RP streamer asked her whether she was dating. When she answered in the negative, he emphasized the need for her to look good in a public space in case a potential date showed up:

"Oh yeah, yeah. So, just get clean, shower, curl your hair, boom, done. If it takes two hours, it takes two hours."

Fan reactions

Fans were active in the chat as the streamer appeared to be ducking out of taking a shower. Most urged her to get clean before the plan, and many expressed their surprise at finding out that the rumors of her showering habits were true:

Chat reacting to the incident (Image via Fuslie/YouTube)

YouTube comments about the showering debate (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

While an argument can be made about not showering before hectic travel, it was probably a good idea for Fuslie to take a shower, considering the fact that she had to be in a closed space with strangers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish