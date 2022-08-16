"You dare talk about my bangs": Fuslie exposes Blaustoise's old haircut after he mocked her for having bangs

Leslie "Fuslie" was in stitches while reacting to a video of fellow streamer-cum-friend Nathan "Blaustoise" from his days as a Riot employee. The two have recently clashed in what fans have dubbed the Haircut Wars, where both streamers mock each other's old hairstyles.

In her most recent stream, Leslie's audience dug through old videos and found an interview of Blaustoise from 2018 when he was a Gameplay Researcher for Riot's League of Legends team. The 100 Thieves member burst out laughing at the hairstyle he had at the time, calling him out for criticizing her hair:

"You dare talk about my bangs? I can't... And you have no excuse. Mine was over ten years ago."

Fuslie and Blaustoise's Haircut War reaches a high point after fans unearth old footage with embarrassing hairdo

The friendly banter started after the official Offline TV & Friends YouTube channel posted a clip of Fuslie singing an old song in her youth. The video made it seem as if Valkyrae herself had asked the editors to make fun of the other members. Her reaction to the video went viral as she cringed while watching her old self.

As the clip blew up, many of her fellow streamers started dissing her hairstyle, making fun of the bangs. One of the trolls was Blaustoise, whose reaction clip garnered attention on YouTube. In the clip, he couldn't believe his friend's haircut and reacted with surprise:

"What is she, like 14? What is this? Is this high school? Oh my god, oh no. The bangs bro, she is rocking the bangs. Oh my god."

His uncontrollable laughter naturally drew Fuslie's attention, who reacted strongly to the clip while streaming. She even got on a call, playfully threatening Blaustoise with legal repercussions. Her chat, however, went ahead and found an old video of Blaustoise and Leslie to even the odds. Clearly finding his 2018 haircut to be hilarious, she burst out laughing:

"You guys are actually digging. Nathan Blau, gameplay researcher for League of Legends. His haircut."

Between her unmitigated laugh, she managed to find some words:

"Oh my god. I have never seen this in my life. Oh my god, oh my god. There is no way, there is no way, there is no way. Please. Nathan, this is unacceptable. Okay?"

She also quipped that anyone with such a hairstyle has no right to mock her bangs from almost a decade ago:

"And how dare he talk about my bangs? Oh my god that's crazy. He has no right, he has actually no right to ever... oh my god"

After laughing for a prolonged period of time, she even called him up to finish the feud once and for all. In the end, both parties agreed to a truce.

Fan reactions

Safe to say, Fuslie's fans loved the interaction as she made fun of Blaustoise:

The fight even spilled onto social media as both streamers started uploading their embarrassing pictures. However, their eventual truce led to a swift deletion of these hilarious nuggets.

As pointed out by fans in the comments, friendly banter like this is an important aspect of the streaming community and is appreciated by everyone.

