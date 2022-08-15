“I’m striking OTV & Friends” - Fuslie comically threatens to report the channel for trolling her

Leslie "Fuslie" was recently seen in a disgruntled state after Rachell "Valkyrae" urged the Offline TV & Friends editors to troll the former. For context, Leslie was reacting to funny edits from the organization on their official YouTube channel before Valkyrae, in the video, claimed how it was better to troll people other than herself, like LilyPichu and Leslie.

The 29-year-old has been able to remain safe from becoming the targets of OTV editors' meme edits. However, she could not escape their latest conquest. Seeing Valkyrae lap it up, Fuslie reacted by saying:

“I’m striking OTV & Friends.”

Fuslie gets targeted by OTV & Friends' editors upon Valkyrae's plea

Valkyrae has often been the focal point of many OTV edits that are comical, especially where she is seen bickering with fellow streamer Thomas "Sykkuno." The duo have always found a way or two to make it to the edits with their fun interactions. Rachell also had solo features where she either made a strange comment or said something weird.

While reacting to OTV editor's latest edit of Leslie, Valkyrae appeared to be extremely pleased at the change in topic. In a jubilant mood, she exclaimed:

"See, it's better when it's someone else and not Rae, right? and you know there's lot of, plenty of candidates you know...There's Lily (Lilypichu), you know editors...Leslie. Take em out."

(Timestamp: 2:25:32)

The video then cuts to what appears to be an old video of Leslie cosplaying in straight hair. The California-born streamer was highly embarrassed and had a frenzied reaction. After pausing the video clip, she clamored:

"Stop! I f***ing hate you! No! no! no!...Guys actually I- DMCA- I am striking your channel. I am striking OTV & Friends. I am actually reporting this channel, I have reported it. I am reporting it. If we can get a mass report going please that'd be great, yep."

She concluded her hilarious rant by adding:

"That's not me, that's actually not me...."

Fans react to Leslie's comical take of her old cosplay

Fans shared their reactions to the hilarious and over-the-top response that Fuslie had upon seeing the embarrassing edit of herself on the OfflineTV & Friends YouTube channel. The clip received a lot of comments in the LSF post, and here are some of the best reactions:

The Offline TV & Friends channel has a lot of subscribers with over 600k current subscriber count. It has garnered a lot of popularity among its fan base due to the members' witty and comical edits.

