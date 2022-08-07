Fuslie claims she'll give away a rare drop in CS: GO, hilariously gets a neat pair of gloves

During her most recent livestream, Leslie "Fuslie" teamed up with other content creators to play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and unboxed various weapon cases in-game.

Leslie mentioned that if she obtained a rare item from the crates, she would give it away. After asking her fans, it was determined that Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" would be the lucky recipient of the item.

Unbelievably, the 100 Thieves member was able to get a rare pair of gloves known as Driver Gloves Queen Jaguar, and she immediately regretted her decision to give them away.

Fuslie opens cases in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, manages to snag a rare pair of gloves

Leslie hosted an eight-hour long gaming stream during which she played Valorant in the first half and opened a plethora of cases in CS: GO in the final hours of the stream.

After not being able to get some rare items in-game, the Twitch personality decided to play against the odds, stating that she would be giving away rare items if she happened to get one. At the six-hour mark, before opening the Recoil Case, Fuslie said:

"If this next one is a yellow, I'll give it to xQc. Oh, unfortunate. If this next one is a yellow... uhh... I don't know who wants it. I'll give it to Trainwrecks."

Timestamp: 06:11:00

Fuslie was flabbergasted upon seeing that she received a pair of gloves and immediately started to regret the decision to give them away. She said:

"Oh f**k! No! No! No, no, no, no! Please be cheap, are these cheap? Delete the VOD, delete the VOD, it was a joke. I'll give it to him, I'm actually mad! I'm mad, I'm so mad! No, he won’t want it, he wouldn't even want it."

The streamer directly messaged TrainwrecksTV to see if he was interested in getting a pair of gloves. However, after finding out that the gloves were worth around $100, the 29-year-old content creator said:

"What's the quality? Field-tested Queen Jaguar Driver Gloves. $100? Actually? That's it? Okay. I'll still offer it to him. Stop, how much are these actually? $113. Sell on Community Market; oh my god, they're actually cheap. They're actually $100. We shouldn't even waste his time actually. I'll give him the clip and just see."

Fans react Fuslie's CS: GO moment

The conversation thread on r/LivestreamFail attracted a handful of replies, with some Redditors hoping for the glove skin to be cheap because of how it looked. Here's a snapshot of the relevant fan reactions:

Fans on the subreddit reacting to the streamer getting a pair of gloves in CS: GO (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Driver Gloves Queen Jaguar was not the only pair of gloves that Fulise managed to get. Earlier in the stream, she got Sports Gloves Slingshot from Operation Broken Fang case which had seemingly sold for a whopping $1,744 on the market a day before.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far