Who is Peter Park? Exploring the newest 100 Thieves member's streaming career

Peter Park, famously known as PeterParkTV, is an American streamer and content creator who has been streaming on Twitch since August 2017.

The streamer is closely associated with one of the most famous streamer organizations, OfflineTV (OTV), as he is often seen collaborating and playing games with the likes of Imane "Pokimane", Jeremy "Disguised Toast", William "Scarra", and many others.

In this article, we will take a deep dive into Park's streaming career and how he became one of the newest members to join a well-renowned esports organization, 100 Thieves.

Exploring Peter Park's streaming career

Park is primarily a Just Chatting Twitch streamer who has racked up more than 1,300 hours of streaming in this category.

Aside from this, he is also an avid gamer who has played and streamed several popular titles such as Valorant, Among Us, Minecraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), and Genshin Impact.

For the first few years, Park's Twitch channel saw a regular viewership of 600 to 1.5k viewers per stream. However, from June 2020 onwards, the streamer saw a massive upward spike in his channel and started to average more than 3,000 viewers per stream.

On April 19, 2021, Park hit peak viewership on his Twitch channel during a Valorant and Just Chatting stream as more than 22.5k viewers tuned in to watch him.

Since then, his Twitch channel has been growing steadily each day. He presently has 555,690 followers and was ranked as the 1,436th streamer on the platform at the time of writing.

Viral stream moment

Amongst his most popular Twitch clips, a stream moment captured last year attracted well over 59k views. In the clip, Peter Park seemingly got roasted by a Google search suggestion when he searched for information about himself. He said:

"Is PeterParkTV dating anyone, North Korean, related to Edison, Korean, Single, in OfflineTV, is PeterParkTV dating, why aren't you dating? Wait, why is this... wait, what? Guys, why does this say in bold, 'Why aren't you dating anyone?', what the f**k? Wait, why is it like this? Did I just get f***ing roasted by Google? Wait, what? I just got called out by Google, dude!"

Net worth

According to some esports portals, Park has a net worth of around $400,000 as he has been sponsored by some of the most recognizable brands such as Guardian Tales, HBO, and Pagoda Snacks.

With 998 active subscribers as of January 2022, it can be estimated that he earned roughly around $4.5k to $6k, not considering the additional income he receives in the form of viewer donations and Twitch Bits.

Peter Park joins 100 Thieves and fans react

On August 4, the streaming community was elated to see that Peter Park had become the newest member of the esports organization 100 Thieves. The 5-minute long announcement video went viral on social media platforms like Twitter and fans instantly hopped in to provide their take.

100 Thieves @100Thieves



We're so excited to finally have Peter as a part of the team to create even more content with us. Peter’s going to need to be everywhere… somehow. Welcome @peterparkTV to 100 Thieves!We're so excited to finally have Peter as a part of the team to create even more content with us. Peter’s going to need to be everywhere… somehow. #100T Welcome @peterparkTV to 100 Thieves! We're so excited to finally have Peter as a part of the team to create even more content with us. Peter’s going to need to be everywhere… somehow. #100T https://t.co/TQD9s82QmS

100 Thieves co-owner and Park's good friend, Rachell "Valkyrae" congratulated him by saying:

RAE @Valkyrae @100Thieves @peterparkTV YAYYYYYYYYYYYYY WELCOME AND CONGRATS PETER !!!!!!!!!!!!!! CANT WAIT FOR THE PODCAST HEHEHEHEH @100Thieves @peterparkTV YAYYYYYYYYYYYYY WELCOME AND CONGRATS PETER !!!!!!!!!!!!!! CANT WAIT FOR THE PODCAST HEHEHEHEH

Other content creators replied with heartfelt messages along these lines:

QuarterJade @QuarterJade @100Thieves @peterparkTV this is my fav announcement video ever ever i love, CONGRATS PETER <3 @100Thieves @peterparkTV this is my fav announcement video ever ever i love, CONGRATS PETER <3

Peter Park continues to stream exclusively on his primary Twitch channel, and now that he has signed with one of the most well-known esports and apparel brands, fans can expect him to appear in a variety of other media.

