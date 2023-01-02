"If it wasn't for me" - xQc gives his take on the NoPixel server when it used to "print money"

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" took to his live stream to give his take on the recent "data breach" reports of the NoPixel GTA V RP server. Speaking about the fiasco, he asserted that he was among the principal reasons developers of the NoPixel server "printed money."

He stated that the high traffic on the server was due to his involvement in the server. Users often tried to stream snipe xQc when he was live streaming while playing GTA V role-play. In an attempt to track him down, users flooded the server.

He said:

"If it wasn't for me bro, it would not have printed as hard"

xQc claims to be the main reason NoPixel's popularity skyrocketed

Once an avid NoPixel player, xQc presently remains debarred from the server. In May 2022, the streamer was banned from the server for the fifth time in his career after violating rules within the server by attacking an in-game police officer.

Despite the ban, GTA was xQc's most-played game in terms of hours in 2022. He remains a relatively active member of the GTA community.

In a stream earlier today, his attention was drawn to reports revealing a data breach on the NoPixel server caused by one of its employees. Furthering the discussion, he claimed that the server made a lot of money due to his popularity. He stated:

"I knew about that. I saw the numbers. Dude, they were printing money. Bro, listen, bro that server was printing. And to tell you, dude, let me tell you, that, there are some things I etiquette for, there are things that I don't, okay. I get it, my ego was big, sometimes small..."

(Timestamp: 00:18:48)

He continued:

"Bro, if it wasn't for me bro, it would not have printed as hard, okay? That sh*t printed like massive cause of snipers and sh*t. Brother, 80% of the players were on the server to f**king snipe somehow. Everybody turned out to be snipers. F**k man, bro, where is my cut?"

Fans share their opinion on xQc's take

Fans reacted to the streamer's statements. R/LivestreamFail members took to the post of the clip to corroborate his claims. Some users pointed out how many would join in to follow the self-proclaimed 'Juicer.' Here are some of the notable reactions:

For those wondering, NoPixel, co-developed and created by Koil, generates revenue through monthly subscriptions, starting at $15.

