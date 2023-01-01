Top 5 games that xQc played in 2022

Twitch icon Felix "xQc" was the top-ranking content creator on the live-streaming platform in 2022. He streamed for over 3,200 hours, amassing over 11 million followers on his channel.

In addition to streaming under Just Chatting and the controversial Slots and Gambling categories, Felix played many games for hundreds of hours. These ranged from competitive multiplayer games to story-focused single-player titles.

In this list, we'll look at the top five games played by the French-Canadian personality in 2022 and some of the associated statistics.

Games xQc could not get enough of in 2022

5) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Valve's tactical shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was Felix's fifth-most played game of the year. He played the title over 45 times in 2022 for an average game time of one hour and 36 minutes.

He mainly focused on climbing the competitive ladder and often collaborated with other well-known streaming personalities. In one of his most viral CS: GO clips, Felix got together with Twitch streamer JesseSMFI, during which the latter's shenanigans went viral on the internet.

xQc also spent significant time opening various in-game crates, obtaining some of the rarest items possible.

In one instance, Felix bagged the highly coveted StatTrak Karambit Marble Fade (worth CDN $1,512.44) and the Karambit Crimson Web knife with a rare pattern in another.

4) RUST

Throughout 11 livestreams, xQc played RUST for 91.6 hours. He played the first-person survival game from April to August.

During the Twitch Rivals event on April 16, 2022, the streamer hosted a 21-hour-long stream dedicated to playing RUST. Several clips from the broadcast went viral, with one clip, in particular, receiving over 100,000 views.

In the 44-second clip, xQc was seen scouting around a zone where other Twitch Rival participants were. He started throwing grenades in-game, subsequently killing the other players.

Twitch Rival contestants urged the 27-year-old to "chill out" after seeing his antics, but the latter did not seem to listen. The clip ended with Felix slyly smirking and saying:

"I'll break the boxes to a crisp."

A reaction thread featuring the streamer's gameplay was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the Reddit community had to say in the now-archived post:

3) Overwatch 2

Being a former Overwatch professional player, it's no surprise that Felix spent hundreds of hours playing the Blizzard Entertainment-developed shooter. He was among the first content creators to gain access to Overwatch 2's closed beta, and he has been playing the game regularly since then.

xQc streamed and played the game for 125 hours, averaging 71,501 viewers per stream.

In one of his most-watched Overwatch 2 clips, the content creator raged and lashed out when he disconnected from the game while playing a ranked match. After smashing his table in frustration, xQc exclaimed:

"That's about it, boys! I can't; this bull s**t is just trash!"

2) Minecraft

Minecraft was xQc's second-most streamed game of the year, with over 128 hours of broadcast time. He played the Mojang-created survival game for an average of two hours, spread across 64 livestreams.

His Minecraft content ranged from teaming up with other streamers to play on fun and entertaining maps to setting a speed run record and attempting to break fellow Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen's" record.

During a livestream on December 20, Felix was rather unlucky in that he could not obtain Flint from Gravels in the game. The Quebec native became enraged as he failed to set a Minecraft speed run record on a perfect seed.

1) Grand Theft Auto 5

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 5 was xQc's most-played game of the year. He played the game 74 times on his channel, totaling 32,109,523 hours of watch time.

He spent most of his time playing on the NoPixel server alongside some of the most prominent roleplayers. Some of the most viral moments included xQc breaking into the casino vault after 20 hours and being banned from the server on multiple occasions.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes