xQc loses it and rages after failing to set a Minecraft speedrun record, fans react

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" was not happy with his latest stream after failing to beat Forsen's World Record speedrun in Minecraft. Despite repeated attempts, the 27-year-old could not accomplish his targets, prompting him to pound his desk in a rage.

The reaction did, however, provide fodder for further discussion within the gaming community. The clip was quickly shared on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered many reactions.

From troll comments to people critically evaluating the moment, the post received over 150 comments at the time of writing.

Fans react to xQc's attempt at breaking Forsen's record

For those unaware, the Minecraft speedrun competition between the two has been a long-going rivalry. Although Forsen, the Swedish streamer, has always had the edge over xQc, the latter made another attempt at breaking the speedrun record during yesterday's stream.

For further context, the main objective of the speedrun is to defeat Minecraft’s Ender Dragon and cross the finish line in record time.

(Timestamp: 08:35:13)

In the latest broadcast, the self-proclaimed 'Juicer' took out his frustrations on his desk after getting stuck on the course. This, of course, amassed many comments from the Minecraft community.

This user mentioned how the streamer didn't have luck on his side. They posted:

Backing up the previous comment, this user said:

Another user sarcastically pointed out that, despite the minuscule probability of getting flint, the chances of his FIFA World Cup final bet paying dividends were rarer:

This user urged xQc to deliver on his claims by beating the speedrun record:

One Redditor pointed out that speed runs are 'rng' (random number generation) dependent, which implies that the player relies on luck to some extent. They said:

In response, another user stated that even the 'rng' aspect could be intriguing to both the viewer and the player. They wrote:

Fans continued to taunt the Canadian streamer after his comical yet rageful moment. Here's what they had to say:

It's fair to say that fortune has not favored him off late. This was highlighted by this Redditor:

For those wondering, Forsen's best record is presently at 20:38, a time that he set a couple of years ago after xQc had briefly claimed the top spot with a time of 20:45.

