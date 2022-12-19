"World Cup final was actually insane": GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs, and other Minecraft YouTubers react to Argentina winning FIFA World Cup 2022

Several Minecraft creators took to social media to react to the year's most-watched sporting event. The FIFA World Cup 2022 was reportedly watched by a whopping 3.575 billion people, just shy of half the world's population.

The highly anticipated World Cup final was attended by over 88K live viewers at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Those who were not fortunate enough to watch the match in person took to their social media handles to address the momentous occasion, as Lionel Messi lifted the famous trophy for the very first time in his career.

Some of the creators who shared their thoughts on the final game included popular Minecrafters such as George "GeorgeNotFound," Karl Jacobs, Clay "Dream," and Nick "Sapnap," among others.

Here's what GeorgeNotFound and company had to say about the FIFA World Cup 2022 final

The FIFA World Cup managed to spur plenty of reactions from the online community in general, with popular Minecraft YouTubers and content creators chiming in as well.

In his tweet, UK-born YouTuber GeorgeNotFound, who recently participated in the Sidemen Football Charity match, humorously claimed that he was one of the players to have 'clutched it' for Argentina:

"World Cup final was actually insane I’m so happy I was able to clutch it up and win it for Argentina"

"World Cup final was actually insane I'm so happy I was able to clutch it up and win it for Argentina"

Karl Jacobs was yet another popular Minecrafter who reacted to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Posting a picture of himself in a football kit, he comically pretended to have played in the all-important final match. In reality, the image was taken during his time participating in the Sidemen Charity event. He shared:

"We did it Argentina :) was a good game"

"We did it Argentina :) was a good game"

Another Dream SMP member, Dream, took to his socials to extend his support towards the Argentinian number 10, making it fairly clear who Clay was supporting:

"Messi Messi Messi Messi Messi"

"Messi Messi Messi Messi Messi"

Sapnap was the final Dream Team member to share their thoughts on the match. Bordering on the suggestive side, the Minecrafter wrote:

"if argentina wins my pants are gonna be messi"

"if argentina wins my pants are gonna be messi"

English YouTuber Tommy "TommyInnit" provided a strange take on the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022:

"Just another reason Not to be French."

"Just another reason Not to be French."

Fellow Minecrafter Ranboo was not entirely familiar with the sport, dropping a jocular tweet by sharing this picture:

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff Guys this match is CRAZY Guys this match is CRAZY https://t.co/xs1dTJpjQS

Shortly after, Ranboo tweeted:

"Whats football"

"Whats football"

Besides Minecrafters, content creators across different communities took to their social media handles to share their opinions on the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. The likes of Logan Paul, Castro1021, and IShowSpeed were among the live attendees at the stadium.

