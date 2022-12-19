"What a swansong", "8th wonder of the world" - Celebrities lose their minds as Lionel Messi wins FIFA World Cup

Celebrities have gone berserk after Lionel Messi completed his major title collection by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

In one of the greatest finals in World Cup history, La Albiceleste secured a 4-2 penalty shootout win over France after a memorable 3-3 draw after 120 minutes. Messi was at the heart of Argentina's performance, scoring the opener from the spot in the 23rd minute.

He then had a hand in his side's second when he played the ball to Alexis Mac Allister, who found Angel Di Maria to score Argentina's second. France equalised through Kylian Mbappe's second-half double. However, Messi was back in the thick of things in the 108th minute, flicking home Lautaro Martinez's wayward shot to put his side back in front.

Mbappe struck back from the spot again to take the final to penalties. The Argentine icon scored his team's opener in the shootout after Mbappe had done likewise for France.

Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their spot-kicks for the French before Gonzalo Montiel secured the FIFA World Cup for Argentina. Messi finally got his hands on the illustrious trophy, with many claiming he has cemented his legacy as the greatest player of all time.

Some even used Messi's victory to compare him with his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo and suggested that the debate between the duo is over. Messi had five shots, four on target, made three key passes, and created one big chance in a phenomenal performance.

Celebrities have taken to Twitter to commend the Argentina captain.

Here are some reactions:

Jérôme Boateng @JeromeBoateng Very happy for my teammate 🏽



Chin up my French fellows, you played a superb tournament 🏽 Congratulations Lionel Messi and Argentina. Finally you got the trophy you truly deserve.Very happy for my teammate @nico_taglia as well.Chin up my French fellows, you played a superb tournament Congratulations Lionel Messi and Argentina. Finally you got the trophy you truly deserve. 🏆 Very happy for my teammate @nico_taglia as well. 💪🏽 Chin up my French fellows, you played a superb tournament 👏🏽🇫🇷

ksi @KSI Messi has won a World Cup.

Ronaldo has never won a World Cup.



The debate is over people. Messi has won a World Cup.Ronaldo has never won a World Cup.The debate is over people.

Sunil Chhetri @chetrisunil11 🤍 This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi 💙🤍

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Thank you Messi and Mbappé for the Greatest World Cup Final EVER! Thank you Messi and Mbappé for the Greatest World Cup Final EVER! https://t.co/5qCrVGt8II

Jim White @JimWhite #FIFAWorldCup2022 He told me they’d do it for Messi and all of Argentina! Bravo! Alexis Mac Allister He told me they’d do it for Messi and all of Argentina! Bravo! Alexis Mac Allister 🏆 #FIFAWorldCup2022 https://t.co/gJjIsQeA0E

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 What an amazing World Cup Final. Feel for Mbappe - scoring a hat-trick in a World Cup Final and ending up on the losing side. Congratulations to Lionel Messi and Argentina on an incredible win, first in 36 years , a fitting tribute to the great Maradonna. #FIFAWorldCup What an amazing World Cup Final. Feel for Mbappe - scoring a hat-trick in a World Cup Final and ending up on the losing side. Congratulations to Lionel Messi and Argentina on an incredible win, first in 36 years , a fitting tribute to the great Maradonna. #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/oJZtnNhNga

ENISA @IAmENISA 🏼 MESSI WORLD CUP CHAMPION & they played my WORLD CUP SONG “OLÈ” 2 times during the game! GOD IS GREAT! I PRAYED TO GOD FOR THIS MOMENTMESSI WORLD CUP CHAMPION& they played my WORLD CUP SONG “OLÈ” 2 times during the game!GOD IS GREAT! I PRAYED TO GOD FOR THIS MOMENT 🙏🏼 ⚽️ MESSI WORLD CUP CHAMPION 🏆 & they played my WORLD CUP SONG “OLÈ” 2 times during the game!😭 GOD IS GREAT! https://t.co/rbvd6Cgzx1

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.



Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. https://t.co/KoXOTl1fSE

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds My god, #FIFAWorldCup . This game is a gorgeous, evil curse. I love it so much make it stop. My god, #FIFAWorldCup. This game is a gorgeous, evil curse. I love it so much make it stop.

Sundar Pichai @sundarpichai One of the greatest games ever. Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi , imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong. #FIFAWorldCup One of the greatest games ever. Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong. #FIFAWorldCup

Argentina's Lionel Messi breaks records galore in likely final FIFA World Cup appearance

Messi achieves glory in Qatar.

Lionel Messi became the all-time appearance maker in FIFA World Cup competition, making his 26th in the final. He picked up the Golden Ball for his impressive campaign, scoring seven goals and contributing three assists in seven games.

Messi has become one of six players in history to play at five FIFA World Cup editions. He has also scored the most goals for La Albiceleste in the competition's history, with 13.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker shares the record number of assists in World Cup history by an Argentine, sharding the record with the iconic Diego Maradona with eight. Lionel Messi also has the most Man of the Match awards in World Cup history with 11.

It has been an astounding tournament for the Argentine great, who now adds the World Cup trophy to his glistening trophy cabinet.

