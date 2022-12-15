"This is a certified Forsen-level moment" - Breaking Bad star Dean Norris has a special message for Forsen

During a livestream on December 14, Twitch sensation Sebastian "Forsen" received a donation from a viewer who asked him to watch a short YouTube video.

After double-checking to make sure the video did not contain any questionable content, the streamer discovered that Breaking Bad star Dean Norris had a special message for him via Cameo.

Norris instructed Forsen to play and finish Terraria after humorously repeating his name several times. Norris also said:

"I just want to tell you that this is a certified Forsen-level moment. Okay?"

"I can never watch Breaking Bad again" - Forsen reacts to Dean Norris' Cameo message

During the initial hours of Forsen's most recent livestream, a viewer made a donation and requested that the content creator watch a 49-second video. After hearing Dean Norris call out his username, Sebastian chuckled and began double-checking to ensure that the video was not edited. He said:

"That didn't take long. I just got to double-check it because you never know someone edited in something."

A few moments later, the Swedish personality showed the Cameo clip on stream, which began with Dean Norris saying "Forsen" repeatedly in a comical manner.

Halfway through the video, Norris claimed that it was a "certified Forsen-level moment." He also wanted the streamer to finish playing Terraria:

"And your good friend Obama really needs to p**! So you better finish Terraria soon. Okay? All right, so finish Terraria, Forsen. Bye!"

The Twitch streamer burst out laughing at the end of the hilarious clip and responded by saying that the Cameo video "hurt his soul":

"This hurts my soul, man! I can never watch Breaking Bad again."

Fans react to Dean Norris' Cameo message to the streamer

The clip featuring Dean Norris' Cameo message to the streamer became the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 82 community members joining the reaction thread. Redditor u/Toosks' comment garnered over 600 upvotes:

Redditor u/BetaKeyTakeaway speculated that the fan would've paid around $1,000 for the video:

However, this was quickly corrected by u/Bronto_Chad, who linked Dean Norris' Cameo page:

Here are some relevant fan reactions:

The 31-year-old streamer is a Twitch veteran and began his livestreaming career in 2016. He is a former professional Hearthstone player who has competed in several international events.

Apart from playing and streaming the deck-building game for more than 600 hours, Sebastian has also played several popular multiplayer games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, and Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay.

