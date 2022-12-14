"I'm the god gamer" - Forsen responds to xQc allegedly getting coached in Minecraft to beat the former's speedrun record

Swedish Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" hosted a livestream dedicated to playing the newly released game by Squanch Games, High On Life. While progressing, the content creator received a donation from a viewer who asked if he knew that fellow Twitch star Felix "xQc" was allegedly being coached to break his Minecraft speedrun record.

After hearing the claims, the Swedish personality was taken aback and stated:

"Why the f**k would I need a coach? I'm the god gamer. What the f**k are these?"

Forsen comments on xQc getting coached in Minecraft to improve and set a new speedrun world record

At the three-hour mark of his Tuesday (December 13) broadcast, Forsen received a donation from a viewer who claimed that xQc was being coached by a professional to set a new world record in Minecraft. The viewer stated:

"Forsen, I don't know if you already know this, but the Juicer (xQc) is using actual professional coach to get him beat your Minecraft record."

Timestamp: 03:08:56

The viewer also went on to say that xQc was using some mods that were appropriate for a speedrun and asked the streamer if he would also use the assistance:

"He also uses a bunch of mods that are valid for some reason. Would you use a coach and mods too, if he took it."

Sebastian responded, stating that he will not use mods and will not be coached by a professional because he is a "god gamer."

Fans react to the streamer's response

The streamer's response was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and more than 100 fans joined the reaction thread. Redditor u/CryptographerWitty29 commented:

One community member wondered if xQc had resumed speedrunning Minecraft. Redditor u/Coldmedia responded and claimed that xQc was "getting close" and that he needed a "lucky dungeon spawn":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

When did Forsen set a speed-running record in Minecraft?

Sebastian dedicated several livestreams in April 2021 to break xQc's record in a random seed Minecraft speedrun. After spending 19 days trying to set a new record, the 31-year-old finally got a very good seed and entered Nether in five minutes.

The Twitch sensation obtained eight Blaze Rods in less than 13 minutes and exited the Nether to find a Stronghold. The stars aligned in his favor, and he reached the Ender Dragon in 19 minutes.

After defeating the game's final boss, Forsen broke xQc's Minecraft speedrun record, clocking in at 20:38. The latter did not break the former's speedrun record at the time of writing

