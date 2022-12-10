xQc's 5 most viral stream moments of all time

French-Canadian personality Felix "xQc" is one of Twitch's most popular content creators. He started livestreaming in 2016 and currently boasts over 11 million followers on the platform.

As one of the most-watched streamers, several moments from his broadcast frequently go viral. These have ranged from getting banned from the GTA 5 RP server NoPixel to him breaking up with his girlfriend on stream.

xQc's most viral Twitch clips feature him roasting Andrew Tate, kissing nyyxxii live on stream, and more

5) xQc claims getting raided by a "full squad" daily

During a livestream on June 28, 2021, Felix explained why he had to relocate, claiming that the police were raiding his home at an alarming rate. In a viral 38-second clip, the former Overwatch pro stated:

"We were getting raided by the police station at rates that made absolutely f***ing no sense. Almost every day, the police came to our house, with a full squad, because of you know... f***ing idiots! Okay?"

He mentioned being scared for his life and recalled contacting his friends in Austin, Texas, to find out what they thought about the harrowing situation:

"And I was genuinely scared that I was going to die! And then, it made sense to me and I got so scared that I just said, 'I just want to go home. I want to go back to Canada.' I started reaching out to all my friends in Austin (Texas) and I tell them about what was going on, and asked them about what they thought about it."

xQc's update ended up becoming one of the top posts of all time on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, receiving over 20,000 upvotes and 2.1k reactions:

4) xQc roasts Andrew Tate on Adin Ross' livestream

Earlier this year, on July 22, 2022, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate made a guest appearance on Twitch streamer Adin Ross' livestream. xQc was also a part of the Just Chatting broadcast.

Andrew Tate threw shade at Felix during the stream by asking Adin Ross and other members if they saw a "clown." The former professional kickboxer stated:

"When did that clown move in with you? Don't you see a clown? You don't see a clown? I see it as well, you don't see the clown? It might be you (suggesting xQc), because I see it. Adin, do you see the clown?"

Felix didn't hold back and roasted Andrew Tate by asking the call participants if they could see a "groomer." While slyly grinning, the streamer responded:

"Hey, guys! Do you guys see the groomer? Do you see the groomer? The Top G? The top groomer? Do you guys see him, at all? Do you guys see him, or not? I mean, it goes both ways!"

Adin Ross and Andrew Tate were left speechless, with one participant claiming that xQc's remarks were "not funny."

3) xQc kisses Twitch streamer nyyxxii live on stream and shocks the streaming community

Last month, on November 3, British Twitch content creator nyyxxii made a surprising appearance on Felix's livestream following the latter's breakup with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept."

Felix began conversing with nyyxxii, and at one point, the two content creators kissed on the livestream and shocked the streaming community.

Damon "Apply," a former Overwatch pro, was playing the competitive shooter with xQc at the time and urged him to end the broadcast. Apply asserted:

"End the stream! xQc, end the stream! If you keep streaming, I will fight you!"

Felix kept playing the game, saying he was on a "grind set." The Twitch clip has received nearly 600,000 views since the livestream.

2) xQc breaks up with Adept, and the latter breaks down on the stream

During one of the most sensational broadcasts of the year, Felix found himself in a peculiar position when he publicly broke up with Adept on the livestream.

On September 17, Felix got on a voice call with Adept, during which they had a heated argument. The former expressed his thoughts on their private matter, saying:

"We have to cut the bread, somehow. You knew that I’ve always wanted when things are moving on to move on. You know how I am. Okay? I don’t cut it halfway, I have to go all the way. I don't want things to go above my head all f***ing day... f***ing..."

Adept broke down, claiming she was "done speaking" with Felix. She suggested that he was not a victim in the situation and remarked:

"I can't do this with you anymore. You were not a victim, here! You have not been the victim here! I'm done speaking with you. You are not victim! Stop victimizing."

Before hanging up, the Quebec native apologized to Adept, claiming that "things got too heavy." The streamer's heart rate soared to 122 beats per minute after the heated discussion.

1) xQc gets banned from NoPixel GTA 5 RP server on livestream

The most popular Twitch clip dates back to April 5, 2021, when the 27-year-old played Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay on the NoPixel server. While waiting in the queue for the multiplayer game, xQc decided to watch GTA 5 roleplayer Kyle's broadcast.

After returning to the game to check the status of the queue, Felix was met with a message informing him that he had been banned from the game and was subsequently disconnected. The in-game notification read:

"Disconnected by server: You were banned. Reason: Removed per staff - we will reach out."

Timestamp: 47:12

Felix was taken aback by the suspension and began speculating on the reason for the ban before ending the livestream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes