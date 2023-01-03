Man jailed for harassing female Twitch streamer after she rejected his advances

Thai IRL streamer Justketh was recently harassed by a man in a resort in Thailand while she was livestreaming her time there. After complaining to the authorities, it appears that the man, who appeared to be a foreigner, was arrested by the police. According to the streamer's tweets, he will be spending a night in jail for his behavior.

Various clips of Justketh's interaction with the man have been doing the rounds on the internet, especially the one where he went up to her quite aggressively and accused her of trying to disturb him.

"I try to relax. I try and relax, so shut up!"

After she talked back to him, the man chased her down as she ran away with the camera. After losing him, the streamer told her audience that what had just happened was not normal.

"This is not normal, this is f*cking weird."

In a subsequent tweet, she clarified that the man was "salty" because she had rejected his invitation to sit with him because he was smiling beforehand. The streamer also revealed that he had been detained by the police after she reported him and that he was going to spend a night in jail.

Here is the vod you can check out @Dexerto Hi, that's me. He surely salty from rejection from me cause he didnt show any attitude before it and even smile to me so "cause im streaming" is not the case and he in jail now atpeast for 1 nightHere is the vod you can check out m.twitch.tv/videos/1695246… @Dexerto Hi, that's me. He surely salty from rejection from me cause he didnt show any attitude before it and even smile to me so "cause im streaming" is not the case and he in jail now atpeast for 1 nightHere is the vod you can check out m.twitch.tv/videos/1695246…

Why was IRL Streamer Justketh chased by a man in a resort?

Since IRL streaming has gained popularity in recent times, travel vlogging and livestreaming have become quite commonplace on Twitch. Justketh is such an IRL streamer from Thailand who loves to travel. This is not the first time that she had trouble while streaming either. Back in July, she was harassed by a Frenchman who thought she was deliberately filming him.

The latest incident where she was chased occurred in a resort on her 60-hour Pattaya stream. While the viral clip of the man chasing her showed his aggression, it didn't explain why he went up to her in the first place. Going back a few minutes in the VOD showed the stranger making some indecent gestures when the streamer first appeared on the poolside.

Justketh could clearly be heard shouting "no" from her side of the pool as she refused to go sit with him. She then explained what had just happened off-camera:

"Okay, first of all, he f*cking sit like that. And then I look at him and smile, because I'm thinking like, "Is he gonna have a problem with me streaming?' And then you know what he do? He do this... he does this like a gesture towards his d*ck or something. Yeah, and now he wants me to sit with him."

In another clip, the man could be seen throwing her stuff to the ground as she explained the story to the hotel staff.

Justketh 🇹🇭Thailand @Justketh1 2#I said no. he suddenly came up to me aggressively by clenching his fists and started yelling . He started chasing me, so I ran away and started telling to the hotel staff about it. In the meantime, he came with my stuff I left at the pool and threw them to the ground. 2#I said no. he suddenly came up to me aggressively by clenching his fists and started yelling . He started chasing me, so I ran away and started telling to the hotel staff about it. In the meantime, he came with my stuff I left at the pool and threw them to the ground. https://t.co/2jtFjOMczS

Redditors react to Justketh being harassed on stream

The r/LivestreamFail subreddit was full of people supporting the streamer. As many commended her for safely getting away without direct confrontation, others kept sharing more news about the incident:

Justketh 🇹🇭Thailand @Justketh1 #3 called the police and they ended up fining him ,he claimed not to be able to pay by any means that didn't require my personal information and claimed that he had no access to cash. So the police took him to the station and will make him spend 1 night in jail and 300 euro fine #3 called the police and they ended up fining him ,he claimed not to be able to pay by any means that didn't require my personal information and claimed that he had no access to cash. So the police took him to the station and will make him spend 1 night in jail and 300 euro fine

In a string of tweets, Justketh revealed that after her report, the police wanted to fine him for harassment. But the man apparently claimed that he had "no access to cash," so he was taken to the station and was kept in jail for a night. Additionally, a fine of 300€ was also levied on him according to the tweet.

