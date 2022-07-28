"Leave me alone": Parisian man forcibly stops IRL Twitch streamer justketh, demands to take her to the police for filming him

Thai IRL streamer justketh was cornered by a man on the streets of Paris after he thought she had purposefully taken his picture while streaming. The language gap made it hard for the streamer to convey exactly what she was doing to the Frenchman, leading to a verbal fight with raised voices.

The man would not let justketh leave and detained her while threatening to call the police. The streamer even shouted out for help:

"Leave me alone."

The tense interaction got too much for her as she told the chat she feared the man might even physically hurt her. In the end, the streamer had to wait for a lady passing by to come to her rescue.

"Help! She has my picture!": Man mistakes stream for filming and demands that Twitch streamer justketh delete his "picture" from her device

justketh is an IRL streamer from Thailand who loves to travel. The creator has been touring Europe for a few days now and was in Paris when the incident occurred. The encounter started when the man passed by the content creator and thought he was being filmed without consent, when in reality, it was just the creator showing the chat her surroundings.

(Timestamp 4:20:32)

The man assumed she had taken a picture of him and kept insisting that she delete it, not understanding that once something has been streamed, it cannot be taken back. He corners her into a doorway by the street and informs her that she is causing trouble with two cameras.

He even threatened to call the police. The communication gap did not help the situation because neither could get their point across accurately. justketh ended up shouting for help:

"Chat, he don't let me leave. I think he gonna hurt me. Leave me alone!"

The man matched her and shouted at the top of his voice:

"Call the police. Help! Help! She has my picture."

A passerby heard the raised voices and came to the streamer's rescue. When she talked to the man for a bit, he decided to walk away from the place. justketh asked what the issue was, and the lady explained that the man thought his picture had been taken deliberately ,and he had taken off after she clarified that it was a livestream:

"Oh, I said like, this is instant video. Like, she didn't try to film you or anything. It's just like our generation has this kind of thing."

She did note that the man did not apologize after understanding what had happened and that he was in the wrong. The woman revealed that the screaming had scared her, which is why she stepped in to diffuse the situation:

"I just got scared for you, because like, I was in the restroom with my friend, and he was screaming to [sic] you."

Reactions to the incident

Chat and the Redditors of LSF were both sympathetic towards the streamer as she was being held up by the man. Many urged her to just walk away and criticized the man for making a mountain out of a molehill. Some Redditors did get into the nitty-gritty of French privacy laws and how the stream could potentially be illegal:

Chat reacting to the incident (Image via justketh/Twitch)

France does have slightly different laws pertaining to privacy, which is why the man got so angry at justketh. She was fortunate that the lady who came was able to explain the situation to the man because the incident could easily have been blown out of proportion.

