Twitch streamer justketh tumbles and falls on the road while thanking new subscribers

Keth or "justketh" hilariously fell off her chair during a livestream on her Twitch channel while at a roadside pub.

justketh is a Twitch streamer from Bangkok. She regularly streams in the category "Just Chatting." Her streams are usually 10-12 hours long, where she explores the streets and interacts with her viewers.

justketh slips off her chair while on a roadside pub

During one of her long streams, streamer justketh appears to have consumed a few drinks before falling off a chair at a pub. In a stream titled "Vietnam checking in beach city," that went on for 12-and-a-half hours, the Thai streamer was seen roaming the streets of Vietnam.

The stream starts with checking into a Vietnamese airport, where she explains her routine and itinerary. She checks in to a hotel before meeting a friend with whom she explores and visits different pubs and restaurants. Later, she also visited one of the roadside pubs where she set up her camera.

While talking to the stream in Siamese, the Thai-born streamer went to wrap her arm around her friend's shoulder. However, in doing so, she lost the balance of her chair and tumbled down the street in front of her live audience.

The attendant and her friend quickly came to her aid and helped pick her up. Bystanders were also left bemused at sight. She was fortunate not to get hurt or sustain any injuries. She quickly got up with her drink in her hand and sat back on a chair the attendant had kindly offered to replace.

The stream ended with her returning to her hotel, recollecting the events, and interacting with her fans.

Fans shared their thoughts on the accidental fall of justketh

The short clip was shared on the popular Reddit platform r/LivestreamFail by a user named u/Solidsoundz on Tuesday. Viewers shared a range of comments under the post, with some being empathetic towards the streamer while some are finding the whole event funny.

justketh primarily streams in real life, also known as IRL streams. She visits different parts of the country and even outside her country. She is presently sitting at nearly 50k followers on her Twitch channel. She also has a YouTube channel that uploads short snippets of her daily trips and streams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far