5 most popular IRL streamers on Twitch

Although Twitch streaming initially focused on games, in 2016, Twitch announced their "In Real Life" (IRL) section, which allowed users to stream without playing or engaging in any particular video games.

This opened the doors for diverse content and interaction. Streamers now have the opportunity to leave their confined spaces, explore different locations, and even hold conversations with strangers or fans.

Over the last few years, this particular category has quickly become one of the biggest modes of content found in Twitch streaming.

1) Andy Milonakis

Andy Milonakis is one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch. Although aged 46, Andy boasts of having an incredibly boyish look on his face. Before streaming, however, he worked in the TV industry for many years, where he acted in shows and films such as The Andy Milonakis Show, Adventure Time, and Mac and Devin Go to High School.

As a streamer, he travels to different parts of the world. Recently, Andy has been touring Greece and Italy with his friends. The entire travelog can be found on his Twitch channel, which has over 600K followers.

2) Greekgodx

Dimitri "Greekgodx" is presently among the most controversial figures on Twitch. He has received a lot of flak of late for his takes on women deemed to have been sexist. This has also landed him multiple suspensions. However, before he became such a debated streamer on Twitch, Dimitri was a well-liked content creator who amalgamated gaming with IRL streams.

The Englishman mostly does real-life streams in his city, but he has traveled to America on multiple occasions, such as visiting TwitchCons. He has also collaborated with other streamers like Tyler1 and Ice Poseidon.

3) JakenBakeLIVE

Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" is the third IRL streamer to join the list. With over 600K followers on Twitch, he is among the fastest-growing streamers on the platform. Jake travels around and has made videos in several parts of the world. He is also polylingual and learned both Chinese and Japanese back in his younger days.

He decided to move to Japan to explore the culture and the people. Apart from exploring the eastern part of the world, he has also done IRL streams in Europe. He was recently seen making vlogs in the Netherlands during an eSport event.

4) Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" is the platform's most popular female Twitch streamer. Although the Moroccan-Canadian is also known for her gaming content, she has dabbled her hand in IRL streaming many times. She is part of the content creation group Offline TV. The group is notable for its travel vlogs.

Imane is presently inactive and is taking a break from social media. She was last seen making IRL streams during OfflineTV's visit to Japan and South Korea. She also does indoor IRL streams, such as making cooking videos with her co-creators.

5) AustinShow

Austin "AustinShow" has revolutionized Twitch by infusing it with videos that follow the same format as reality TV shows. With over 1.6 million followers on Twitch, Austin is the brains behind the famous "Love or Host" show (based on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette).

He also does other TV shows on Twitch, such as "Name Your Price," which has seen streamers such as Thomas "Sykkuno," Matthew "Mizkif," and Hasan "HasanAbi" as guests. He recently traveled across Europe to visit the 2022 TwitchCon in Amsterdam. VODs of his travels can be found on his channel.

