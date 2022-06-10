Watch: JustaMinx destroys a car during AustinShows’ Name Your Price

Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx" wreaked havoc during the latest episode of Austin "AustinShow's" popular game show, Name Your Price.

The show's host upped the production value by introducing a car and asking the contestants to guess the approximate value of the vehicle. He also stated that the person whose guess was closest to the actual price of the car would win it.

After some of the contestants provided their guesses, JustaMinx made an appearance on set and began breaking the windshield of the car by punching it. The chaos continued after Wiff Neff gave her a baseball bat to cause even more damage.

JustaMinx smashes a car live on stream during AustinShow's Name Your Price

AustinShow hosted the latest episode of Name Your Price on June 10, and several prominent livestreaming figures like HasanAbi, Ludwig, Fuslie, and MoistCr1TiKaL joined the ranks to compete on the game show.

At the two-hour mark of the broadcast, Austin and Will Neff revealed that participants were required to guess the approximate value of an old Ford Sedan. Before providing his guess, HasanAbi asked the following question:

"Okay, uh, there's a really important question that I need to ask here. Are we talking like post-pandemic pricing? Because, right now, the used car market is crazy."

Austin confirmed that participants needed to guess the current market price of the car. Ludwig wanted to know more about the make, model, and year of production, and Austin instantly denied answering any of the questions because he did not want to get sued by the car manufacturer.

(Timestamp: 01:57:41)

Hasan valued the car at a ballpark figure of $1,354, and Fuslie believed that the car would be worth around $1,000. AustinShow began joking by saying that Fuslie's guess was more than what they'd paid JustaMinx for the entire season of Name Your Show.

Soon after Austin's comments, Minx barged onto the set and began smashing the car. The hosts and the contestants were shocked to see Minx's antics. AustinShow tried to reason with her by saying:

"Oh! Jesus Christ! What the f**k are you doing to the car? Minx, don't! That's... We are giving the car away, Minx! We're giving the car away! What the f**k!"

Ludwig was flabbergasted upon seeing the Irish content creator breaking the windshield of the car with her fists.

Will Neff came to the scene and helped her by providing a blue baseball bat that she could use to completely destroy the car. Minx continued to thrash the car for a minute and was later escorted off the set by AustinShow and Will Neff.

Fans react to JustaMinx's shenanigans on Name Your Price

Fans loved the streamer's gag on the game show, and many stated that the incident reminded them of similar outbursts that were a common occurrence on older MTV shows.

Redditors took the opportunity to joke about Minx.

Some fans were concerned about the streamer's hand.

JustaMinx is a popular content creator who is affiliated with the esports organization ENVY. She began her Twitch career back in 2017 and currently has more than 1.9 million followers.

