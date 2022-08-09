IRL stream sniper pranks Andy Milonakis by acting as an NPC

A familiar stream sniper made a surprising return to Andy Milonakis' stream. Andy is presently in Greece where he was seen making IRL streams.

The real-life stream sniper comically stood behind the content creator and made the extremely popular T-Pose, which rose to popularity after being added as an emote in the battle royale game, Fortnite.

Stream snipers whips out the T-Pose behind Andy Milonakis

Andy Milonakis is presently on a vacation in Greece with his friends since 19th July. Before visiting the town of Chania, Crete Island, the veteran streamer was seen roaming the streets of Naxos, also documented in his IRL streams.

Milonakis traveled to the same country where he livestreamed on his Twitch channel about a year ago. However, the 46-year-old streamer was on the receiving end of yet another prank by one of his viewers while he was interacting with his chat at a roadside eatery in Crete.

In fact, it appears that the same person had pranked him a year ago when he was in the country.

(Timestamp: 4:06:57)

The reason fans think it is the same person is due to the fact that the unknown man was wearing an identical T-shirt, shorts and shoes a year ago. This time around, he pulled off the T-Pose behind Andy Milonakis before going ahead and performing NPC-like moves.

Confused, albeit livened, Andy responded by saying:

“It’s T-pose! You guys were right. I thought you were kidding. Everybody warned me that he was coming.”

The stream sniper then pretended to run into an imaginative hitbox of the metal barrier, attempting to leap over it with a flawless GTA 5 imitation, and then fled without saying a word to the streamer.

Fans share their reaction to the comical stream sniper

Although IRL stream sniping can be dangerous as it compromises the location of the streamer, it can result in witty moments when done harmlessly. This was no different as fans found the entire interaction to be hilarious.

The clip was shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail Subreddit. Here are some of the comments that were made in the post:

His friends were seen finding the unknown fan funny as well, with one commenting if he was imitating Twitch streamer Tfue. Many fans remain hopeful that the NPC will return to Andy's stream again in future streams.

Currently, Andy is among the longest running streamers on the platform and has managed to gather over 630k followers over the years.

