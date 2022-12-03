"I feel very appreciated": South Korean Twitch streamer and YouTuber Hyojeong Park praises Mumbai police's response to her harassment

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Hyojeong Park, aka Mhyochi, has spoken positively about her experience with the Mumbai police after she was harassed by two men on the streets of the Indian city.
Several people on social media amplified the news of the incident, which was broadcast live on Twitch, leading the Mumbai police to arrest the perpetrators.
In an interview with NDTV, Park said she was quite satisfied with the way things were handled by the Mumbai police. She even suggested that the response to the harassment was much better than in some other countries.
The South Korean content creator said:
"I feel very appreciated because these things happen in other countries but at that time, I couldn't do anything. I just left. But in here (India), luckily there are a lot of people who are trying to help. One of my Indian friends tweeted to the police and they started to take action very fast, quickly."
Hyojeong Park hopes harassment in Mumbai won't ruin her travels in India, has lunch with two men who helped her
Hyojeong Park was harassed on the night of November 29, 2022, while she was roaming the streets of Khar, Mumbai. While streaming her experiences on Twitch, she came across two men who started a conversation with her and tried to convince her to get on a bike with them.
Despite Park's refusal, the men continued to engage her and even tried to kiss her. The IRL streamer started walking away, but the perpetrators kept harassing her by riding the bike beside her.
Fortunately, a viewer of Park's livestream lived nearby and promptly went to the spot to help her. The man helped her get away by shooing away the perpetrators, and the streamer returned to her hotel safely.
Shortly afterward, clips of the incident started flooding Twitter, with Hyojeong Park herself questioning her line of work:
"I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming."
Since then, Park has commended the Indian authorities for taking swift action against the accused.
The official Twitter account of the Mumbai police posted a video confirming the arrest of the two men.
Park even took two men who helped her during the incident out to lunch today and streamed their meeting live on Twitch. While one of them helped chase the perpetrators away, the other helped her post her viral video.
Since the arrests, Hyojeong Park has been interviewed by a number of media outlets. Her story has been heavily featured on national news channels such as NDTV, Republic TV, and Times Now.
In her interview with ANI, Park expressed her gratitude towards the people whose actions have swiftly helped her harassers get arrested. The streamer asserted that she didn't want this one bad experience to ruin her travels through India. She said:
"I don't want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries"
Last night, Hyojeong Park posted a selfie on Twitter and revealed that she had submitted all the evidence of the harassment to the Khar police station.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki