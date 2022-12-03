"I feel very appreciated": South Korean Twitch streamer and YouTuber Hyojeong Park praises Mumbai police's response to her harassment

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Hyojeong Park, aka Mhyochi, has spoken positively about her experience with the Mumbai police after she was harassed by two men on the streets of the Indian city.

Several people on social media amplified the news of the incident, which was broadcast live on Twitch, leading the Mumbai police to arrest the perpetrators.

In an interview with NDTV, Park said she was quite satisfied with the way things were handled by the Mumbai police. She even suggested that the response to the harassment was much better than in some other countries.

The South Korean content creator said:

"I feel very appreciated because these things happen in other countries but at that time, I couldn't do anything. I just left. But in here (India), luckily there are a lot of people who are trying to help. One of my Indian friends tweeted to the police and they started to take action very fast, quickly."

NDTV @ndtv "I feel very appreciated as these things happen in other countries as well but I couldn't do anything that time. I left. But in India, luckily there are many who want to help": South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park who was harassed in Mumbai while live-streaming "I feel very appreciated as these things happen in other countries as well but I couldn't do anything that time. I left. But in India, luckily there are many who want to help": South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park who was harassed in Mumbai while live-streaming https://t.co/nAIBb6MBR9

Hyojeong Park hopes harassment in Mumbai won't ruin her travels in India, has lunch with two men who helped her

Hyojeong Park was harassed on the night of November 29, 2022, while she was roaming the streets of Khar, Mumbai. While streaming her experiences on Twitch, she came across two men who started a conversation with her and tried to convince her to get on a bike with them.

Despite Park's refusal, the men continued to engage her and even tried to kiss her. The IRL streamer started walking away, but the perpetrators kept harassing her by riding the bike beside her.

Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 @mhyochi Aditya @Beaver_R6 @MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. @MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. https://t.co/WuUEzfxTju Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. twitter.com/Beaver_R6/stat… Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. twitter.com/Beaver_R6/stat…

Fortunately, a viewer of Park's livestream lived nearby and promptly went to the spot to help her. The man helped her get away by shooing away the perpetrators, and the streamer returned to her hotel safely.

Shortly afterward, clips of the incident started flooding Twitter, with Hyojeong Park herself questioning her line of work:

"I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming."

Since then, Park has commended the Indian authorities for taking swift action against the accused.

The official Twitter account of the Mumbai police posted a video confirming the arrest of the two men.

Aditya @Beaver_R6 Inspector @avinashn44 and his team who brought the culprits identified from @mhyochi 's clip into custody within 2 hours of being informed. Big salute and thanks to these exceptional policemen. Thank you @MumbaiPolice Inspector @avinashn44 and his team who brought the culprits identified from @mhyochi's clip into custody within 2 hours of being informed. Big salute and thanks to these exceptional policemen. Thank you @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/0QPF8WVraE

Park even took two men who helped her during the incident out to lunch today and streamed their meeting live on Twitch. While one of them helped chase the perpetrators away, the other helped her post her viral video.

Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 @mhyochi

Aditya & Atharva Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the streetAditya & Atharva Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street👍 Aditya & Atharva https://t.co/Cu9IYOjBMb

Since the arrests, Hyojeong Park has been interviewed by a number of media outlets. Her story has been heavily featured on national news channels such as NDTV, Republic TV, and Times Now.

In her interview with ANI, Park expressed her gratitude towards the people whose actions have swiftly helped her harassers get arrested. The streamer asserted that she didn't want this one bad experience to ruin her travels through India. She said:

"I don't want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries"

ANI @ANI I don't want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries: South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who was harassed in Mumbai while live streaming



Both accused have been arrested and sent to 1-day Police custody I don't want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries: South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who was harassed in Mumbai while live streamingBoth accused have been arrested and sent to 1-day Police custody https://t.co/5zHrnOmmEy

Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 @mhyochi

Wish me best luck everyone 🥺 @MumbaiPolice I am in front of Khar Police station to hand over evidence and statement with signature.Wish me best luck everyone 🥺 I am in front of Khar Police station to hand over evidence and statement with signature. Wish me best luck everyone 🥺❤️@MumbaiPolice https://t.co/g0xNfZsL6L

Last night, Hyojeong Park posted a selfie on Twitter and revealed that she had submitted all the evidence of the harassment to the Khar police station.

