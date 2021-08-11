GTA 5 streamer RatedEpicz: Age, GTA RP characters, and viewership 

RatedEpicz is a very well known British GTA RP streamer with 454,000 followers on Twitch. He was born on October 7 1997, making him 23 years old in 2021 and started his Twitch channel in 2014 where he streamed Valorant, GTA RP and Rust.

RatedEpicz is a very well known figure in the GTA RP community and the NoPixel server.

GTA RP characters

RatedEpicz has two active RP characters at the moment, the first is Randy Bullet, a 23 year old bank robber. Randy Bullet is regarded as the best shot in Los Santos and has proved his worth in many bank and jewelry heists that have ended in a shootout.

Recently, Randy has been involved in various high-profile crimes like gun smuggling and jewelry heists.

He is also one of the original members of the Chang Gang, a crew involved in bank robbery, murder, drugs and gun trafficking, kidnapping, arson, gang wars, street racing and police impersonation. But he is known for being stingy as he never chips in money for Chang Gang operations.

A.J Hunter (image via NoPixelFandom.com)

RatedEpicz second active character is A.J Hunter, a San Andreas State Police trooper.

A.J Hunter is the only PD member to have served in all four departments of the force and is praised by his superiors in all departments for his reassuring attitude and upbeat personality.

His good demeanor is all an act though, in reality he is a dirty cop who often steals and even robbed a bank once with Yuno Syk, Sykkuno's GTA RP character.

He is always in his State Trooper unifrom with is sleeves rolled up exposing his tattoos and wears sunglasses to hide his black eye.

RatedEpicz also has two inactive characters called Jayden Hakizimana and Maldino Vinchenzo Oliviano Pistone III.

Viewership

RatedEpicz currently has 454,000 followers on Twitch and has 41,600 subscribers on his YouTube channel as of August 2021.

His Twitch followers are very active with most of his streams getting around 500,000 views which is more than the followers he currently has.

In August 2021, he had 3,828,145 hours of watchtime on his channel with the majority of views coming from GTA RP and a small amount coming from Valorant and Back 4 Blood.

I fucked up got banned but gonna take a few days off extra from RP maybe stream variety but honestly sometimes I don’t even feel like this streaming stuff is for me we’ll see! Have a great day! — RatedEpicz (@RatedEpicz) May 12, 2021

A few months ago RatedEpicz had a heated moment on stream because there were trolls in his chat spamming hate comments.

This led him to lose his cool and break RP server rules, resulting in him being banned for a few days.

This whole situation made his fans question the work of his chat moderators and felt like they should be more active in filtering out hate comments.

