GTA 5 streamer RatedEpicz: GTA RP character Randy Bullet, cars, gangs, and more 

RatedEpicz is a Twitch streamer known for streaming GTA RP, Rust and Valorant. He hails from England but neither his real name nor face have ever been revealed. As of October 2021, RatedEpicz is 23 years old and pursuing streaming as his full time job.

RatedEpicz has gained strong traction on social media with 488k followers on Twitch, 93.3k followers on Twitter, 52.4k subscribers on YouTube and 11.6k followers on Instagram. He runs all his social media accounts under the name RatedEpicz, and his character name in GTA RP is Randy Bullet.

RatedEpicz from GTA RP: Everything that players need to know about

RatedEpicz plays GTA RP on the NoPixel server and has been a part of the community for the last four years. He is known in GTA RP for roleplaying a high-profile criminal from the Chang Gang. Additionally, he is also a Trooper for the San Andreas State Police.

His RP character Randy Bullet is an English-American who was born in London and lived in Stoke Newington. Because of growing up so close to the Emirates Stadium, he grew up as an Arsenal F.C. fan. He used to live with his American mother, until he decided to make his way to Los Santos.

Which gang does Randy Bullet belong to?

Soon after coming to Los Santos, he met Mr Chang and became a member of the Chang Gang. He is known to be stingy as he never puts out money when Chang Gang makes a group purchase. The criminal is one of the best shots in Los Santos, and has clutched it for many bank robberies and jewelry heists.

Vehicle collection of Randy Bullet

Randy Bullet has four vehicles in GTA RP. Three of his vehicles are cars, with the last one being a bike. He owns a Maxwell Asbo, Sultan MK2 and Lexus LC500. For his two wheeler, he rides a Dinka Double T.

Randy Bullet's accolades

Randy Bullet is the first person in the city to get to S+ boosting contracts. He also participated in Squid Game and became the first winner. The character owns a pet dodo bird called 'dodo', who was resurrected with the help of Babalu Okonkwo. dodo now tags along with Randy Bullet for races and store robberies.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan