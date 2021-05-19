Why was RatedEpicz banned from GTA RP NoPixel server?

GTA RP has been exploding in popularity recently, thanks to all the streamers and their quality roleplaying.

The GTA RP NoPixel server has seen quite a few streamers get banned recently for flouting the rules, among which getting out-of-character is one of the more serious offenses. RatedEpicz recently received a 3 day ban from the server for his OOC interaction with AaronOnAir.

The GTA RP incident that got RatedEpicz banned from NoPixel

This is what happened in GTA RP NoPixel that got the popular streamer banned for 3 days.

AaronOnAir’s character, Dan Faily, ran into Randy Bullet outside the Mission Row police station. Randy was spraying something on the walls while wearing a mask. When Officer Dan asked him to take it off, he started giving vague excuses and finally sprayed the bleach into his eyes and took off in his car.

At this point, Dan was supposed to roleplay as being temporarily blinded and he went inside the station to wash his face, while radioing that the suspect took off in an unknown vehicle which he couldn’t see because of the bleach. He then started looking for Randy, who he hadn’t successfully identified yet, and found him injured in a traffic accident, being attended to by paramedics in a nearby block.

Randy refused to admit to his crime, but Dan went on to confiscate his illegal items and impounded his car. This is where things started to get heated as RatedEpicz got annoyed at Dan and ultimately lost his temper. He went OOC and even hurled a few counts of abuse at the hospital and the police station.

Fan's reactions

Fans are divided over the incident, with most of them siding with RatedEpicz and claiming that the cops in GTA RP always ruin the experience. Many of them argued that it was AaronOnAir who broke the roleplay and detracted from his statement. They pointed out that he claimed he didn’t see Randy’s car as he had bleach in his eyes, and that he never got to confirm the suspect’s face as he was masked, but he still went on and made the arrest, thereby breaking from his roleplay.

Qotd: Why does AaronOnAir keeps mentioning constantly Blaustoise and his community? Tf has to do with his situation with RatedEpicz? At least Rated admitted that he made a mistake, whereas Aaron still thinks he is right!? I mean.... — Elina (@elinationnn) May 12, 2021

Others have come to AaronOnAir’s defense and stated that despite the lapse in roleplaying, RatedEpicz should have kept his cool and not broken out of his character so blatantly. They also added that the latter hurled abuse and agitating comments, which were reasons enough to get banned from GTA RP.

People have to learn to detach themselves from character vs player. They forget that it's roleplay, it's acting and that's not you irl(at least hopefully lol) I mean even I get heated at cops and rims for things, but that's because they play their characters so well... 1/x — Dr.Smiley (@Drsmiley72_) May 13, 2021

Whatever the situation, both players have sorted their differences and have spoken out about it, stating that neither of them are to blame and that these things are normal in competitive games like GTA.