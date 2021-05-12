GTA RP streamer RatedEpicz banned from NoPixel for 3 days

Out and out, the most popular GTA RP server, NoPixel, has been the go-to place for streamers and audiences to tune in for quality RP content. In a bid to regulate the quality of roleplaying on the NoPixel server, players must follow a particular set of rules and basic code of conduct while playing GTA RP.

Several prominent streamers have frequented the server and faced the ax for not following the rules or keeping up with their roles in the game. The latest to be banned from NoPixel is RatedEpicz, who was just handed a three-day ban on the server.

RatedEpicz is slowly becoming one of the more popular streamers around, and GTA RP helped him rope in new audiences. The suspension came from several OOC (Out-of-Character) interactions he had in his chat while playing GTA RP.

What happened during the RatedEpicz GTA RP stream that led to the ban?

I fucked up got banned but gonna take a few days off extra from RP maybe stream variety but honestly sometimes I don’t even feel like this streaming stuff is for me we’ll see! Have a great day! — RatedEpicz (@RatedEpicz) May 12, 2021

Staying in character and maintaining one's role is of utmost importance in GTA RP and forms the bedrock of what makes that kind of content engaging. Additionally, talking down on other streamers and hurling insults has always been looked down upon in the community.

RatedEpicz, after getting into an altercation with police officer Dan Faily (owned by AaronOnAir), had plenty of out-of-character interactions in the chat. After getting arrested and having his items withheld by Dan, RatedEpicz had a big OOC moment in chat.

The streamer voiced his frustration against Dan Faily and hurled plenty of insults that could only be deemed vitriolic. After this. RatedEpicz deleted his VOD, and footage of the altercation could only be viewed from AaronOnAir's perspective.

Post the incident, RatedEpicz tweeted out he spoke with AarononAir and cleared the air between them.

Spoke to @superbig and we are more than 100% good! It's okay to get frustrated at a video game but when you have such a big influence the smallest of negative words in character or not can have a big impact. I will learn from my mistakes and talk about it more on stream tomorrow! — RatedEpicz (@RatedEpicz) May 11, 2021

Nevertheless, the streamer was handed a three-day ban on NoPixel, towards which fans have had a whole range of reactions. Plenty have come out in support of the streamer and encouraged him not to let a moment of frustration cloud his enjoyment of GTA RP or streaming in general.

Bro you're literally killing it right now! Don't let one thing play with your head. Remember all the people you've impacted by just watching your stream! We've been doing this for awhile and you know how to handle it. Don't let one bad day affect your life brotha <3 — OfficialTaco (@OfficialTaco69) May 12, 2021

I’ve known you a long time and you’ve come so far. I’m still a fan and friend. You made a mistake but we all have in the past. Just learn from it and keep it moving brotha — Jayce (@JayceOnTwitch) May 12, 2021

i hope you realize how much your streams impact your viewers' lives. like me, im honestly so done with uni and so tired with all the things we do, but whenever i watch your stream, i juat feel delighted and refreshed. i hope you won't stop making people's day a lot better. — andra (@teumetosauce_) May 12, 2021

Exactly what we spoke about in DM's. Glad you reached out man. No matter how down bad a situation gets, we can be up good with just how we conduct ourselves.@blaustoise is a prime example of a community filled with positive people. We can all learn from these communities. https://t.co/oEtAHzA4j1 — AaronOnAir (@superbig) May 11, 2021

AaronOnAir also tweeted out about the conversation he had with RatedEpicz in the DMs and that all was practically chill between them.