GTA RP streamer RatedEpicz banned from NoPixel for 3 days

Out and out, the most popular GTA RP server, NoPixel, has been the go-to place for streamers and audiences to tune in for quality RP content. In a bid to regulate the quality of roleplaying on the NoPixel server, players must follow a particular set of rules and basic code of conduct while playing GTA RP.
Several prominent streamers have frequented the server and faced the ax for not following the rules or keeping up with their roles in the game. The latest to be banned from NoPixel is RatedEpicz, who was just handed a three-day ban on the server.
RatedEpicz is slowly becoming one of the more popular streamers around, and GTA RP helped him rope in new audiences. The suspension came from several OOC (Out-of-Character) interactions he had in his chat while playing GTA RP.
What happened during the RatedEpicz GTA RP stream that led to the ban?
Staying in character and maintaining one's role is of utmost importance in GTA RP and forms the bedrock of what makes that kind of content engaging. Additionally, talking down on other streamers and hurling insults has always been looked down upon in the community.
RatedEpicz, after getting into an altercation with police officer Dan Faily (owned by AaronOnAir), had plenty of out-of-character interactions in the chat. After getting arrested and having his items withheld by Dan, RatedEpicz had a big OOC moment in chat.
The streamer voiced his frustration against Dan Faily and hurled plenty of insults that could only be deemed vitriolic. After this. RatedEpicz deleted his VOD, and footage of the altercation could only be viewed from AaronOnAir's perspective.
Post the incident, RatedEpicz tweeted out he spoke with AarononAir and cleared the air between them.
Nevertheless, the streamer was handed a three-day ban on NoPixel, towards which fans have had a whole range of reactions. Plenty have come out in support of the streamer and encouraged him not to let a moment of frustration cloud his enjoyment of GTA RP or streaming in general.
AaronOnAir also tweeted out about the conversation he had with RatedEpicz in the DMs and that all was practically chill between them.