Asmongold compares World of Warcraft category to Final Fantasy XIV on Twitch, says "middle-aged hairy men" stream the former

During a livestream on January 12, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" took a closer look at various MMORPG categories on the livestreaming platform and provided his take on content creators broadcasting under the said directory.

Zack looked through Twitch categories for popular multiplayer games such as World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV, and Lost Ark. After comparing the number of VTtubers streaming under the Final Fantasy XIV and Lost Ark sections, Asmongold shared his thoughts on Twitch content creators playing World of Warcraft, stating:

"Then you go over to World of Warcraft, middle-aged hairy man. Number four... guess what? That's right! Wait, where is it? Middle-aged hairy man."

Asmongold provides his take on streamers broadcasting under popular MMORPG categories on Twitch

Asmongold watched a viral Final Fantasy XIV video showcasing popular streamers reacting to Nophica in the Euphrosyne Alliance Raid. He then wanted to show something to his audience on Twitch and searched for the World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV, and Lost Ark categories. While doing so, he stated:

"I got to let y'all in on something. Twitch, where's Twitch? Real quick. Let me see if I can find this s**t, real quick. Lost Ark, oh, f**k where's WoW? There is WoW and where is Final Fantasy? It's right here. Okay."

Timestamp: 07:30:25

He began looking through the Lost Ark category to see how many VTubers were streaming the game. After counting eight virtual content creators playing, the One True King co-founder moved to the Final Fantasy XIV category and exclaimed:

"You got one right there, two, three already! We got three out of the top seven! And then let's scroll down. Oh, there we've got ourselves a nice; oh, look at this here. Let at this here. Let's take a look at what's going on over here. There we go, so this is the Final Fantasy experience."

Finally, Asmongold began browsing the World of Warcraft category, claiming that "middle-aged hairy men" played the game the most. He stated that he didn't see any VTubers streaming the Blizzard Entertainment-developed MMORPG:

"There are no VTubers in World of Warcraft. None! The closest thing we have to a VTuber is Yumy (yumytv) with a cat, that has a waffle on its head. And Dorki as well, who basically just stole that f***ing idea from him. Let's be honest. Okay, that's the closest thing we've got!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section of this video gained significant traction as more than 130 community members weighed in on the streamer's take. Here's what some of them had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer comparing different categories on Twitch (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the most well-known MMORPG content creators on Twitch. He started his online career in 2016 and has spent more than 6,400 playing World of Warcraft on his primary channel.

