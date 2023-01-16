"It should be investigated" - Asmongold provides his take on Logan Paul's apology to Coffeezilla following CryptoZoo controversy

On January 14, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" weighed in on Logan Paul's apology to internet detective Steven "Coffeezilla" in the aftermath of the scamming allegations surrounding the CryptoZoo project.

Logan Paul claimed that a "full internal investigation" was underway and that his team would pursue "full legal action." Asmongold recalled the former saying something along the same lines in the past.

The Texas-based streamer shared his thoughts on the matter, saying:

"I thought he had said in the past that there was a legitimate criminal investigation going on. I don't know if that's happening or not. 'Yeah, on Eddie (Ibanez).' I mean, that's probably a good thing. These guys; I mean, the truth is that, regardless of whatever you think about Logan Paul, it should be, this should be investigated."

Asmongold reacts to Logan Paul's apology video to Coffeezilla and shares his thoughts on the matter

Zack's reaction segment began at the 06:10-hour mark of his January 14 livestream when the Austin, Texas-based personality provided context for the recent "three-step plan" video by Logan Paul:

"Logan Paul actually did come out with a three-step plan for how to fix CryptoZoo. How to move forward with CryptoZoo. Here we go! This is what he said."

Logan Paul's video began with him stating that Coffeezilla was "not a criminal" and apologizing for his initial reaction. Hearing Paul claim that he wouldn't sue the internet detective, Asmongold commented:

"That's a very good point. Yeah! It's like, even if you sue him, everybody that's involved with CryptoZoo is still sitting on a bunch of eggs and that's it! Yeah, that's a good way to look at it, I would say."

Timestamp: 06:10:35

The first step that Logan Paul mentioned was him and his manager Jeffrey "Jeff" Levin "burning" their Zoo Tokens, which would seemingly add more value to the tokens held by the users.

The second step was to launch a new "rewards program," that would allow users to "burn" their base egg or base animal for 0.1 Ethereum. Paul additionally stated that he had committed $1.3 million to do so.

Asmongold wanted to understand what Logan Paul was trying to infer:

"So people are going to be able to get some of their money back. Is this effectively what he's saying? 'He's offering a buyback program.' Yeah. I mean, that's good! I mean, all right, great! I don't know how many of them he sold, right? Is he, you know, taking ten of these and then giving back one and then acting like a good guy? I have no idea. But okay, this is good. I didn't expect it."

The third step Logan Paul mentioned was of delivering the game, as outlined in the Whitepaper. Upon hearing the 27-year-old officially apologize and thank Coffeezilla for investigating the matter, Asmongold remarked:

"Well, the truth is that there's nothing really he could've said that would have been better than that. I mean, people could say he's lying and it's like, 'Yeah! I mean, sure. Maybe he's lying. Of course.' We're going to have to wait and see."

Continuing on the topic of Logan's apology, Zack stated:

"Like, the thing is, I wouldn't just go and be like, 'Oh well,' you know, 'Now everything is going to be solved. Everything's totally fine!' No, I don't know about that. Right? I'm not sure. However, there's nothing that he did not say in this that he should have said."

The conversation eventually concluded with Asmongold stating that Logan Paul putting in his own money was "admirable:"

"I think that ultimately, time will tell whether this is true or not. The fact that he is putting in some of his own money to get some people out of this, is I think admirable. It's a good thing."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 160 community members provided their take on Logan Paul's apology. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Logan Paul's response (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer lauded Coffeezilla for looking into the matter, another claimed that Logan Paul only felt compelled to make an apology video after being "called out."

