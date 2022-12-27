Coffeezilla responds to Logan Paul's invitation to IMPAULSIVE, says he won't fly to the latter's "CryptoZoo tax haven" 

On December 27, popular YouTuber Stephen "Coffeezilla" took to Twitter to share his thoughts about being invited to well-known influencer Logan Paul's podcast IMPAULSIVE.

According to Coffeezilla, Logan Paul did not share the email the former had sent the day prior, inviting the latter, Eddie Ibanez, CryptoKing, and Paul's manager Jeffrey "Jeff" Levin.

Continuing further, the internet detective went on to say:

"I’m happy to fly Logan down or livestream it, but I'm not flying to his CryptoZoo tax haven on new years lol."

"Livestream or pass" - Fans react to Coffeezilla being invited to Logan Paul's podcast to talk about the CryptoZoo "scam"

The discussion about Coffeezilla being invited to Logan Paul's podcast began on December 27, when the latter tweeted that he had sent the former an email about the podcast invitation:

"I'd love to extend the offer for you to come on IMPAULSIVE in person to discuss CryptoZoo. Of course, we'll cover all flights and accommodations."

Coffeezilla replied to his own tweet, claiming that Paul "forgot to include" his previous email. He then revealed the message he had sent to the influencer, which read:

"It makes me sad to see you try to discredit my work given how many times I've reached out in good faith. Nevertheless, once again, I want to invite you to tell your side of the story on my platform. If you have nothing to hide, this should be a no-brainer. We chat about everything CryptoZoo. I would extend the same invitation to Eddie, Jeff, and CryptoKing as well."

Coffeezilla's email continued further, stating that he wanted to "make things right" for the investors:

"All that matters is the truth, the victims, and making things right for single mothers, fathers, and kids who invested millions."

The YouTuber followed up by stating that if the conversation was livestreamed, he would donate 100% of the proceeds to the CryptoZoo's victims:

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT if we livestream it I will donate 100% to the CryptoZoo Victims and if we have any left over, I will give it to dinkdoink holders. if we livestream it I will donate 100% to the CryptoZoo Victims and if we have any left over, I will give it to dinkdoink holders.

As expected, the interaction went viral on the social media platform, with hundreds of community members providing their take on the matter. Twitter user @malamri commented:

Prominent tech YouTuber GamesNexus responded and said he would be happy to provide general guidance:

GamersNexus @GamersNexus @coffeebreak_YT I'd be happy to provide some general guidance / advice on handling this from what we've learned in the past, in case it's helpful. From the interviewer's side, I mean. Will follow so you can DM if you want. Also have an idea on an unrelated investigation collab - SB @coffeebreak_YT I'd be happy to provide some general guidance / advice on handling this from what we've learned in the past, in case it's helpful. From the interviewer's side, I mean. Will follow so you can DM if you want. Also have an idea on an unrelated investigation collab - SB

Another Twitter user @thekinocorner speculated that the podcast invitation was a "setup":

One community member claimed that controversial internet personality Andrew Tate "was right":

Liam Freeman @LiquidatorPod @coffeebreak_YT He doesn’t want to go on a show where he doesn’t have control. Andrew Tate was right. This guy will do anything to stop himself being cancelled. Including manipulating how this story is portrayed on his own podcast. Trying to butter you up with funding your trip over. Stand firm. @coffeebreak_YT He doesn’t want to go on a show where he doesn’t have control. Andrew Tate was right. This guy will do anything to stop himself being cancelled. Including manipulating how this story is portrayed on his own podcast. Trying to butter you up with funding your trip over. Stand firm.

Twitter user @Game7rock expressed hope that everyone would get their money back:

Game7Rock @Game7rock @coffeebreak_YT Hopefully everyone gets their money back, sadly that is not going to happen so basically we are watching logan paul’s downfall @coffeebreak_YT Hopefully everyone gets their money back, sadly that is not going to happen so basically we are watching logan paul’s downfall https://t.co/13RA9BDdul

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Manav_Jaison @None23965862 @coffeebreak_YT We want this on Coffee's territory! Logan should definitely come on your platform and 'expose the liars' along with all others. @coffeebreak_YT We want this on Coffee's territory! Logan should definitely come on your platform and 'expose the liars' along with all others.

jbjbjb @bryptobricks @coffeebreak_YT 6.7m followers. Let’s see how quickly this number drops over the next few weeks lol @coffeebreak_YT 6.7m followers. Let’s see how quickly this number drops over the next few weeks lol

Philip Charles @PiPeLineAcademy @coffeebreak_YT This is all about the ability to control the content and the narrative. I bet he’d come to you if he was able to film and edit. With no editorial control, the truth comes out and he can’t have that. @coffeebreak_YT This is all about the ability to control the content and the narrative. I bet he’d come to you if he was able to film and edit. With no editorial control, the truth comes out and he can’t have that.

Ryan @ryanmcd92 @coffeebreak_YT He won’t because then he can’t control the narrative. Especially if it’s 1 on 1 @coffeebreak_YT He won’t because then he can’t control the narrative. Especially if it’s 1 on 1

On December 17, 2022, Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part investigation focused on Logan Paul's cryptocurrency project and game called CryptoZoo, and called it the "biggest scam."

