"It's like drinking cough syrup" - Former WWE athlete Triple H gives take on KSI and Logan Paul's Prime Hydration drink

Former WWE athlete and current chief content officer Paul "Triple H" has given his take on YouTube duo Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration drink. For those unaware, Prime Hydration, as the name suggests, is a beverage company that was founded by both the aforementioned YouTubers in early 2022.

Prime initially launched with five flavors including Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape, and Orange. The company later introduced a flavor called Ice Pop, which was given as a sample to Triple H for his review.

In a video by the popular UK online channel LADBible, the former WWE Champion gave his verdict on the drink. According to him

"It's like drinking cough syrup"

"This does taste a little medicinal" - Triple H chooses between Lucozade and Prime Hydration

While filming for a video for LADBible, Triple H was given the task of deciding between Lucozade and Prime Hydration - Logan and KSI's beverage company. Lucozade is often considered to be the UK equivalent of Gatorade, the latter far more popular in the US.

Upon tasting Lucozade, Paul expressed:

"Lucozade, which I have had many a time. We'll start there. Now what I will say is, for me, I'm not a fan of carbonated beverages. This has gas in it. So to be, this is not my favorite. Flavor is nice. The bubbles kill it for me."

Giving a final verdict on the drink, Paul said:

"It's alright. It's your standard orange flavoured drink."

Picking up the Prime bottle, he remarked:

"I believe Logan Paul's a big fan of the Prime."

Taking a sip of Ice Pop, the 53-year-old said:

" I will admit this does taste a little medicinal. It's like drinking cough syrup, but the fact that it doesn't have gas in it...winner - Prime."

When asked about Logan Paul, who is currently signed to the WWE roster, Paul said:

"I have noticed Logan holding Prime a lot. I've not noticed Logan drinking Prime a lot. I don't know if that's just when I'm looking, but that has been something that I have noticed. "

Fans react to Triple H's interview

Seeing the former WWE star make a surprise entry to one of the UK's most popular channels garnered a lot of comments. The following are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the LADBible interview (Image via LADBible YouTube)

Aside from the six mentioned flavors, Prime has most recently released its latest flavor called Meta Moon. Co-owners KSI and Logan recently announced that they are planning to announce exclusive drinks representing both creators.

