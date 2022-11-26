Factions have been a staple in WWE for decades and even longer in other promotions. WWE groups were once united under a manager such as The Bobby Heenan Family, but the concept truly expanded in 1990s. Stables experienced a major resurgence both in World Wrestling Entertainment and elsewhere during 1990's.

Fans often grow up loving stables. While many are villainous, despite their evildoing, they have a "cool factor" that attracts audiences. Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling mastered the "cool heel" factions early on with The Four Horsemen and the New World Order. This was later adapted by World Wrestling Entertainment.

Sometimes beloved stables break up. Fortunately, they often also reform, just like with popular bands. Some of the most exciting moments in wrestling are when former allies reconcile. Unfortunately, not every faction is capable of reuniting due to retirement, somebody passing away, or contractual restrictions. This article will look at a handful of groups fans may never see in WWE again.

Below are 5 WWE factions we may never see again.

#5. Evolution consists of mostly retired stars

Evolution was a special stable. The group featured Ric Flair, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista all fulfilling different roles. Flair was a wily veteran, Hunter was an established top star, Randy Orton was a bluechipper, and Batista was a muscle man. The group ultimately helped put Orton and Batista on a path to winning multiple world titles each.

Unfortunately, the days of Evolution wrestling are long gone. Ric Flair allegedly wrestled in his last match earlier this year and Triple H also retired due to his heart issues. Neither are capable of wrestling in WWE again.

An on-screen reunion may also never happen again. Batista, who has also retired from in-ring action, is a major hit in Hollywood. Future WWE appearances from The Animal seem unlikely. Given Randy Orton's troubling back injury, none of the members of the famous faction may ever have a match again.

#4. Dean Ambrose likely won't return for The Shield

The Shield's debut

The Shield were arguably the most impressive and dominant stable of the 2010s. The group consisting of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose featured three hired guns who all went on to win world titles in the years immediately following the group's demise. While together, they dominated WWE and often found themselves in main events on television.

All three members of The Shield are still extremely successful a decade later. Seth Rollins is the current United States Champion and Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. They could both reunite in the future, but their partner is unlikely to join them.

Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling, is unlikely to appear in WWE again. The former AEW World Champion recently signed a new long-term deal with the Tony Khan led wrestling promotion. He seems content not returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, meaning fans will likely never see The Shield together again.

#3. CM Punk's reputation may prevent The Straight Edge Society from returning in any form

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing CM Punk and his Straight Edge Society consisting of Serena,Luke Gallows and Joey Mercury,back in 2010. CM Punk and his Straight Edge Society consisting of Serena,Luke Gallows and Joey Mercury,back in 2010. https://t.co/ngwC2WAB4N

The Straight Edge Society was a faction led by CM Punk that pushed his virtuous ways. Luke Gallows, Joey Mercury, and Serena Deeb were also members of the group. While the stable proclaimed themselves as righteous, they would cheat and abuse others all while preaching about their own discipline.

The group featured a lot of talent, but it ultimately fizzled out. Punk moved on to The New Nexus and later as the Voice of the Voiceless and his stablemates moved on to different roles or were released from the company altogether.

Out of the four members of The Straight Edge Society, only Luke Gallows is part of WWE today. Joey Mercury has retired from in-ring competition. Serena competes in All Elite Wrestling. CM Punk is also a member of AEW, although his status with the company is currently up in the air. Regardless, given his past animosity with WWE, a return seems unlikely. The Straight Edge Society might likely be done forever.

#2. Most of The Undisputed Era is no longer in WWE

The Undisputed Era

The Undisputed Era is the most notorious stable in NXT's history. The group featured four incredible wrestlers, with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong representing the faction. They constantly held gold and dominated the black & gold brand while with the company.

Unfortunately, most of the group is no longer in World Wrestling Entertainment. Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly are both in All Elite Wrestling. Bobby Fish was in AEW with them before exiting earlier this year. Roderick Strong is the only member of the group still in WWE, although it remains to be seen for how long.

While three of the four members of the stable briefly reunited in AEW, that'll likely be the last time the group is together in any form. Both Cole and O'Reilly are suffering from serious injuries and Fish is unlikely to return to the promotion. Unless all three manage to heal up and get out of their contracts, the Undisputed Era will not be seen again in WWE. The group may be done altogether.

#1. The New World Order may never be seen again

WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jgqL3WizOS

The New World Order was a business-changing faction. They helped make heels cool and brought gang warfare back to professional wrestling at a level previously unseen. While there were many members of the group and the faction itself had several incarnations, most fans think of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall as the classic nWo.

The stable first formed in WCW before later coming to WWE in 2002. While their time at World Wrestling Entertainment was short-lived, they periodically made appearances together on-screen even after each member retired.

Unfortunately, the great Scott Hall passed away earlier this year. Hall was one of the key figures in the group and with his passing, the stable will unlikely be seen ever again. Despite the group likely never appearing on television again, the memories made by the stars involved will last forever.

