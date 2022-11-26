Disheartening update on Randy Orton's WWE future - Reports

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has been on the sidelines for a while now and according to a recent report, he isn't headed back any time soon.

The Viper was last seen in action in May earlier this year when he and Matt Riddle took on The Usos in a tag team championship unification match. While RK-Bro were unable to win the match, they also had to suffer a post-match beatdown at the hands of Bloodline. This was the kayfabe reason to write Orton off TV programming as he needed time off for a back injury.

Randy was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city closely associated with procedure and recovery for injured WWE Superstars. According to the latest report from Fightful Select, The Viper required a fusion in his lower back and will be out of action for an extended period of time.

The report also noted that some people in the company believe they'd be fortunate to have Orton back after such a long career and the significance of his current injury. It was also added that there are no creative plans or timeline for his return.

WWE legend wants to see Randy Orton take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns are two of the fiercest rivals in WWE. The Tribal Chief not only cost the Viper the title match in May, but he also led the post-match assault that resulted in the latter being sidelined from action.

With Roman Reigns nearly conquering everyone in WWE, Ric Flair believes a returning Orton could be the ideal dancing partner for The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania next year.

"I respect him a lot, but God, what do you do with Randy [Orton]. He's the best worker in the company. He's coming back. He's not even mentioned in the WrestleMania process and he's never wrestled Roman [Reigns]. Not for the title. I mean, I'm pretty sure of that. Randy is going for #15 [World title], right?"

The duo last faced off against each other in a singles match in 2015. After Orton's injury, Matt Riddle tried to avenge his partner. However, The Head of the Table had no problem dealing with The Original Bro.

With Roman taking out Randy Orton and humiliating Riddle, it could be the perfect opportunity for The Viper to strike and get some retribution. However, his injury status makes it unlikely that he will be back in time for The Showcase of Immortals.

