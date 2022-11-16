 "He's coming back"- Roman Reigns should face former WWE Champion for the first time in 7 years at WrestleMania, according to Hall of Famer

Roman Reigns is one of the most dominating champions in WWE history who has taken down many stars on his way to the top. However, Ric Flair believes Randy Orton could be the ideal opponent for the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

The duo last competed against each other in a singles match in 2015. However, before being sidelined due to an injury, Orton was embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline as he and Matt Riddle took on The Usos in the tag team titles unification match.

The Legend Killer was taken out by the villainous faction in a post-match beatdown and has been missing from WWE programming ever since.

Speaking on the latest To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stressed that Randy Orton and Roman Reigns have not competed against each other in a long time, and thus, it could be a possible match for the Showcase of Immortals.

"I respect him a lot, but God, what do you do with Randy [Orton]. He's the best worker in the company. He's coming back. He's not even mentioned in the WrestleMania process and he's never wrestled Roman [Reigns]. Not for the title. I mean, I'm pretty sure of that. Randy is going for #15 [World title], right?" [42:32 - 43:23]

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton have a rich history in WWE

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring with each other. The duo has been at odds since the Tribal Chief was a part of The Shield.

Evolution and Shield also had a memorable feud in 2014, followed by Seth Rollins turning on his fellow stablemates. While Rollins and Dean Ambrose continued to feud long after that, Reigns set his sights on Randy Orton.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps 8 years ago today, The Shield and Evolution would clash for the first time ever.



What an incredibly thrilling series of matches and feud this would go on to be.



Exciting time period. 8 years ago today, The Shield and Evolution would clash for the first time ever.What an incredibly thrilling series of matches and feud this would go on to be.Exciting time period. https://t.co/zXZsd3DLAz

A lot has changed since Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns faced each other in a one-on-one contest. The Tribal Chief is currently at the top of WWE. However, Orton has taken on some of the greatest superstars ever in the pro wrestling industry and is still going strong.

The Legend Killer was recently spotted in Birmingham, AL, where WWE Superstars usually get surgeries done. While there is no timeline for his return, one can expect Orton to go after The Bloodline once he's fully recovered.

Please credit the To Be The Man podcast with H/T to Sportskeed Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes