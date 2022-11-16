Randy Orton spotted for the first time during WWE hiatus

Randy Orton was spotted yesterday at a spot regularly visited by injured WWE Superstars.

The Viper was last seen on TV on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle, as RAW Tag Team Champions, took on their Blue Brand counterparts The Usos in a title unification match.

Roman Reigns helped his fellow Bloodline members unify the tag titles, and it was reported a few days later that Randy Orton had suffered an injury and would be out of action for some time.

PWInsider reported yesterday that the 14-time World Champion was spotted in Birmingham, AL. This is a popular location for injured WWE Superstars, as the company's doctor is known to perform procedures there.

While the belief is that The Legend Killer is suffering from a back issue, no concrete update has come out in regards to the exact nature of the injury. But the fact that he has been out for almost months with no return in sight is a sign that the issue is certainly a major one.

Randy Orton recently celebrated his 7-year marriage anniversary with wife Kim

Randy Orton and his wife Kim recently celebrated their seven-year anniversary.

Randy met his current wife at a WWE event in 2012. The pair dated for three years before tying the knot in November 2015. The two raise five kids – three from Kim's previous marriage, one from Orton's previous marriage, and their daughter together.

Kim Orton posted a picture of herself with Randy, who was in a hospital bed after presumably receiving treatment. She wrote a long and endearing caption to go with the photo.

"7 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. You’re bat shit crazy (but so am I) I trust you, and you trust me ♥️ we could conquer the fucking world together (if we feel like it) but for now I just want you to be my daddy and me to be your momma and raise our beautiful children together as one big happy family. FAMILY♥️LOVE♥️LOYALTY♥️ we have that tattooed on our bodies because it’s the most important thing to us. ME, YOU, OUR FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS, that’s all that matters. Thank you for loving me the way you do @randyorton Happy Anniversary my love ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ btw. If y’all only knew why this pic was taken"

