KSI and Logan Paul exchange banter ahead of England vs USA, match ends in stalemate

YouTube stars JJ "KSI" and Logan Paul took to social media to engage in playful betting ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash between their countries, England and the USA, on Friday.

In a tweet, Paul tagged KSI and proposed that the winner of the bet should get an exclusive PRIME flavor. The two content creators co-own a beverage brand called PRIME Hydration. Both parties agreed on the terms of the bet, but unfortunately for them, the game ended in a goalless draw.

ksi @KSI twitter.com/loganpaul/stat… Logan Paul @LoganPaul



If UK wins, y’all get an exclusive flavor of Prime. Deal? Hey @KSI if USA wins today, we get an exclusive flavor of Prime.If UK wins, y’all get an exclusive flavor of Prime. Deal? Hey @KSI if USA wins today, we get an exclusive flavor of Prime.If UK wins, y’all get an exclusive flavor of Prime. Deal? LMAO DEAL. You’re not winning though LMAO DEAL. You’re not winning though 😂😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/loganpaul/stat…

KSI and Logan Paul to bring out exclusive flavors of PRIME regardless of draw between England and USA

KSI and Logan Paul were among the millions watching the highly anticipated match between England and the USA in the FIFA World Cup. Despite England being heavy favorites heading into the match, the USA made sure to defend well and eventually got a well-earned point.

The draw, of course, meant that the bet between KSI and Paul was annulled. After the game, the English content creator took to Twitter to update fans on the status of the bet. He posted:

ksi @KSI I guess nothing happens with the bets lol I guess nothing happens with the bets lol

A few moments later, however, Logan posted a tweet stating that he and KSI discussed the bet and decided to introduce exclusive PRIME flavors regardless of the stalemate.

For those unaware, the draw between England and the USA meant that both teams secured a point each.

As far as the group table is concerned, England are still at the top with four points, followed by Iran, the USA, and Wales with three, two, and one points, respectively.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase of the tournament. The winner and runner-up of Group B will face the second-placed team and winner of Group A, respectively.

Fans react to the bet and subsequent draw

Even though there was already a great deal of hype surrounding the match between England and the USA, seeing the banter between KSI and Logan Paul added to the excitement.

Despite the draw, the two content creators' playful bet garnered a lot of reactions on social media. Here are some of them:

G.O.T Games @GOTGAMES_TB

The 7 other ones I couldn't buy anywhere were



Let's go!!! @KSI Ah I can't wait for another new flavour!The 7 other ones I couldn't buy anywhere wereLet's go!!! @KSI Ah I can't wait for another new flavour! The 7 other ones I couldn't buy anywhere were 🔥🔥🔥 Let's go!!!

Wignut🫠 @RealWignut

twitter.com/RealWignut/sta… Wignut🫠 @RealWignut Can't wait for USA and England tie 0-0 tomorrow and watch everyone here throw mental gymnastics on who 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 won. #FIFAWorldCup Can't wait for USA and England tie 0-0 tomorrow and watch everyone here throw mental gymnastics on who 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 won. #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/qwWDq4q2yw @KSI Sooo does that mean I get the flavor? @KSI Sooo does that mean I get the flavor?twitter.com/RealWignut/sta…

The bet between KSI and Logan was not the only one that was made ahead of the England vs USA match.

ksi @KSI @ishowspeedsui Can’t wait for you to get that “I love Messi” tattoo when England beat the USA Can’t wait for you to get that “I love Messi” tattoo when England beat the USA 😂😂😂 @ishowspeedsui

The YouTuber was also seen engaging in a bet with streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." He suggested that IShowSpeed, a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan, should get an "I love Messi" tattoo if England beat the USA.

