Asmongold ends his livestream after getting bombarded with Twitch ads during a reaction segment

On January 14, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" went live on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to host a Just Chatting and gaming livestream. During the second half of the broadcast, the streamer watched fellow content creator Tectone play Elden Ring.

While Tectone was attempting to kill Malenia, Blade of Miquella, Asmongold was bombarded with advertisements that interfered with the viewing experience. He decided to end his livestream after noticing that the platform compelled him to watch six ads in a row.

"I'm so f***ing sick of this s**t!" - Asmongold on getting numerous ads while watching Tectone's Twitch stream

After playing Valheim for several hours, Asmongold spent the second half of his livestream reacting to internet content. One of the things he did was watch and analyze Tectone's Elden Ring gameplay.

When Tectone began fighting Malenia, the YouTuber advised him to position the Demigod boss "against the wall" and use suitable spells and items. Upon seeing how the former lost nearly all of his health points, the latter exclaimed:

"No! No, what are you doing?! Right there! No! Run, run, run! Run away! Run away and get the f**k away from the boss!"

Timestamp: 09:16:15

A slew of advertisements began to run at that moment, which surprised the One True King (OTK) co-founder. He smashed his desk in frustration and claimed that the ad situation was "outrageous."

The content creator then decided to end his livestream and remarked:

"I'm going to bed! I'm so f***ing sick of this s**t! I'm going to bed. This is f***ing ridicoulus! This is outrageous. I got to go to sleep, guys! I'll see you guys later. I don't think if I'll be able to go to sleep. Holy f**k! All right, guys, I'll be on tomorrow. Peace!"

"I swear Twitch ads are worse than TV commercials" - Online community reacts to the streamer's clip

Asmongold's clip gained a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as more than 150 community members provided their take. According to Redditor u/Nemenon, Twitch ads were becoming "worse" than television commercials:

One viewer joked that the platform would have an algorithm that would play advertisements during the most engaging parts of a broadcast:

Reddit user u/xxJim wondered why Asmongold hadn't signed up for Twitch Turbo:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

This is not the first time Zack has shared strong sentiments about ads on Twitch. The streamer compared Twitch to YouTube Gaming during a livestream on July 15, 2022, and claimed that advertisements on the Amazon-owned platform were "cannibalistic" towards the content.

