Twitch streamer beats Malenia twice while using a controller and a Dance Pad, fans react

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa stunned the online community once again as she defeated Elden Ring's Malenia, Blade of Miquella twice using a controller and a Dance Pad.

MissMikkaa dedicated a livestream on January 5, 2023, to defeating one of the game's most difficult bosses. After numerous attempts, she finally achieved her well-deserved victory.

The epic moment went viral on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter. A reaction thread featuring the streamer became a top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

"I'm shaking so much; that was so scary!" - Twitch streamer MissMikkaa reacts after defeating Malenia in Elden Ring using a Dance Pad and controller

MissMikkaa embarked on the "Ultimate Challenge Run" on December 10, 2022, during which she played Elden Ring twice. She first played the game with a Sony DualSense controller and later switched to a Dance Pad. The challenge required the streamer to kill a boss in both instances on the same try.

Almost a month later, MissMikkaa reached Malenia, Blade of Miquella, widely regarded as the game’s most difficult boss fight. At the four-hour mark of her latest livestream, the content creator finally killed the Demigod boss using the Dance Pad. She concentrated entirely on defeating the boss with the DualSense controller and stated:

"Okay! Come on, Malenia! Oh my god. Flower (referring to Malenia's Scarlet Aeonia). Come on! Bleed for me."

Timestamp: 04:03:22

After landing the killing blow, MissMikkaa rejoiced and celebrated the achievement. She was visibly out of breath and collapsed for a brief moment before saying:

"I'm shaking so much; that was so scary! Wow, god, please tell me it wasn't too far away. Oh my god! Oh god ... guys, how long in between? Does it fit in one clip? Please tell me. Oh my god! We did it."

The Twitch streamer showed viewers her trembling hands while catching her breath. She added:

"I've never shaken this much. Like, do you see my hand? My entire body, like, I feel shaking. My entire body. Thank you, guys, so much! We did it. Please tell me it fits in one clip. That took a long time."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer beating Malenia twice

MissMikkaa's challenging Elden Ring gameplay drew over 250 fan reactions, with Redditor u/-SuperTrooper- claiming she killed the boss in her 199th attempt:

Another Redditor u/rubberdonutman called the content creator a "god gamer":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Even prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" shared MissMikkaa's gameplay on his official handle. Here are a few more fan reactions from Twitter:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Legit gamer of the year Twitch streamer @MissMikkaa just beat Malenia in Elden Ring on both PS5 controller and her dance pad... at the same timeLegit gamer of the year Twitch streamer @MissMikkaa just beat Malenia in Elden Ring on both PS5 controller and her dance pad... at the same timeLegit gamer of the year https://t.co/29tWODHvV1

MissMikkaa @MissMikkaa @JakeSucky Thank you for sharing my run Jake! Malenia has finally know DE-FEET! @JakeSucky Thank you for sharing my run Jake! Malenia has finally know DE-FEET!

TheModerator™ @bazingaking @JakeSucky @MissMikkaa I watch her regularly from the shadows, honestly it’s insane that anyone can do the challenges she gives herself. Massive props to her pushing gaming boundaries in ways that have never been done before @JakeSucky @MissMikkaa I watch her regularly from the shadows, honestly it’s insane that anyone can do the challenges she gives herself. Massive props to her pushing gaming boundaries in ways that have never been done before 😊 👏

MissMikkaa is a variety gamer and a Soulsborne enthusiast. She started her livestreaming career on Twitch in 2016 and currently has 138,127 followers on her channel.

In addition to Elden Ring, the Twitch streamer has also played God of War Ragnarok, Diablo 2: Resurrected, Nioh 2, Dark Souls 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

