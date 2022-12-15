Twitch streamer defeats an Elden Ring boss twice while using a Dance Pad and a controller

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa returned to playing Elden Ring after completing the recently released God of War Ragnarok. The content creator raised the stakes this time by hosting an "Ultimate Challenge Run."

In this challenge, MissMikkaa played the game twice simultaneously, with two different controllers. One playthrough was done using the Sony DualSense controller, while the other required her to use a Dance Pad.

During a livestream on December 13, the content creator defeated one of the game's main bosses, Margit the Fell Omen, and stunned the online community by demonstrating her exceptional gaming skills.

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa beats Margit the Fell Omen during the "Ultimate Challenge Run" for Elden Ring

On December 10, MissMikkaa set herself another creative challenge to beat Elden Ring. After previously finishing the game with a Dance Pad and playing with one hand, the Twitch streamer returned with the "Ultimate Challenge Run."

According to a banner on the broadcast, this challenge required MissMikkaa to do the following:

"Ultimate Challenge Run. I play two Elden Ring games simultaneously with different controllers (Dance Pad & PS5 Dual Sense). I must kill bosses on the same try on both games."

At the three-hour mark of her December 13 livestream, MissMikkaa faced off against Margit the Fell Omen. He is considered by many to be a challenging main boss.

Upon successfully killing the boss with the Dance Pad, the Twitch streamer used the DualSense controller to deliver the finishing blow. MissMikkaa rejoiced as two "Great Enemy Felled" updates appeared on the screen. She stated:

"We did it! Yay! Oh, let's go! Oh, (I'm) shaking! Yeah, of course, it counts, he's dead! Oh, I fell (in the game). I went right off the edge. How true. I let go of all of my focus on them. We did it, guys. We killed him, times two. At the same time."

Timestamp: 03:04:40

Viewers joined the celebration, showering the content creator with Twitch Bits and channel subscriptions. MissMikkaa played the game for three more hours, eventually reaching the Red Wolf of Radagon boss in the Academy of Raya Lucaria legacy dungeon.

Fans react to the streamer's "Ultimate Challenge Run"

A reaction thread featuring MissMikka's victory over Margit went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. More than 85 fans commented, with Redditor u/Captainshark98 claiming that they couldn't "play the game with a controller":

Another Reddit user, u/Veetaak2 lauded the Twitch streamer by saying:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

MissMikkaa is a partnered Twitch streamer who joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2016. She has played and streamed Elden Ring for over 1,000 hours and has 117,450 followers on her channel at the time of writing.

