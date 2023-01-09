"I think he should get all of his s**t back" - Asmongold comments on the xQc-Adept controversy

On January 8, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on the recent controversy shrouding Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Sammy "Adept."

Before he signed off from his stream, fans asked Asmongold to check out the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, wherein the interaction between xQc and Adept went viral.

The Austin, Texas-based content creator claimed that he was unaware of the drama. He did, however, recall hearing something about the French-Canadian personality's car and stated that the latter should get "everything back."

Zack remarked:

"'It was under his name somehow.' I don't know. But I think he should get all of his s**t back."

Asmongold addresses the xQc-Adept controversy, says "if you don't pick the right person, it will ruin your life"

Fans urged the One True King (OTK) co-founder to cover the streamer-focused subreddit at the 7:41 hour mark of his livestream. Zack realized that his viewers were talking about the xQc controversy, and responded by sharing his thoughts on the "car situation":

"Oh, the xQc stuff? I mean... I don't even know 10% of that. But I know that s**t where people were trying to say that those weren't his cars - bro, those were his cars. Those were his, like, I don't want to hear anybody tell me that anybody except from him has a right to those f***ing cars. That was just... I couldn't believe that I was hearing it. Just sucks!"

When some viewers suggested that the cars were "under his name," Asmongold responded by claiming xQc that he should get all of his "s**t back." He went on to say that if the latter had married Adept, things would have been different:

"I mean, if they were married or something like that, that's different, obviously. As far as I know, that's not the case."

Timestamp: 07:41:55

Several community members claimed that the two were married, prompting the World of Warcraft gamer to inquire how they were aware of the situation:

"They were? How do you know? How do you know that they were married? 'Weren't they in a common law marriage anyway?' I have no idea."

Asmongold claimed that the cars were purchased with xQc's money and that he should keep them. He then talked about how Felix hadn't called Adept over, but she had come to his house uninvited when she knew he was streaming. Zack continued further by sharing his thoughts on relationships, saying:

"I think like, really, it just goes on to show more and more how, it's like, people you're in a relationship with... it's the most important decision of your life. And if you don't pick the right person, it will ruin your life. Full stop!"

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

The YouTube comments section featured over 580 fan reactions and here are some of the most relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clip/YouTube)

For context, on January 8, 2023, xQc's livestream was cut short when Adept made an unexpected appearance. While the two were having an off-camera conversation, the latter made a statement claiming that the former was "violating court orders."

On the same day, a slew of rumors began to circulate on the internet, alleging that xQc and Adept were married. During a livestream earlier today, the former Overwatch pro refuted the claims by stating that he was not married.

