xQc abruptly ends the livestream after Adept shows up at his house

On January 8, 2022, Twitch star Felix "xQc's" livestream took an unexpected turn when his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" showed up at his residence.

It all started when a series of loud banging was heard while Felix was looking for games to play on the stream, which alerted him. After a few moments, the streamer was heard speaking with Adept.

He took a brief break from the broadcast before returning to his games. However, a loud knock was heard again, causing the French-Canadian personality to abruptly end his livestream.

"You are violating court orders!" - Adept's conversation with xQc during the livestream

xQc was browsing his Steam catalog at the 02:29 mark of his January 8 broadcast when he heard loud bangs on his door. He was taken aback by this and responded:

"Somebody's at the door. What the f**k?!"

While he was gone, the streamer was overheard conversing with his ex-girlfriend, Adept, off-camera. After about three minutes, Felix resumed playing games and apologized to his audience, saying:

"Sorry about that, chat. Big apologies. Big apologies, chat. Give me like, ten seconds. Okay, got it. Done."

Timestamp: 02:29:35

However, banging was heard once more, so Felix went to investigate. According to Adept, the former Overwatch pro was "violating court orders," as she stated:

"You are violating court orders!"

Before anything else could be heard, xQc turned off the audio on the livestream and loudly exclaimed:

"Oh my god, shut up! My god! F**k..."

Upon returning, the 27-year-old stated that he had to go offline and abruptly ended his broadcast:

"Chat, I have to go offline. I'll see you guys later tonight or tomorrow. Good night."

Fans react to the Adept coming on xQc's livestream

Several clips from Felix's livestream were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/Howdanrocks posted a transcription of the streamer's conversation with his ex-girlfriend in a highly upvoted post.

Here's an excerpt of what Adept said:

"The next time I'm back, I will call the police. You're violating the court order. I have full authority to the card. I have full authority to the card based off the court order that we agreed upon. You signed your name on it."

Another Reddit user, u/Unlikely_Total2031, shared a tweet revealing that Adept was present in xQc's Twitch chat, telling him to unlock his door:

Another community member posted a transcript of the discussion the two personalities had off-camera:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

This is not the first time Adept unexpectedly appeared on Felix's livestream. On November 1, 2022, the former surprised the latter by kissing him on the neck. The online community speculated that the two might have gotten back together.

xQc responded, revealing that they were no longer together and wanted to move on from the controversy.

