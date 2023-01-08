xQc and Adept legally married claims viral tweet, Twitch streamers filing for divorce according to post

A Twitter post made on January 8 that has been rocking the streaming community suggests Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" Lengyel and content creator Samantha "Adept" Lopez appear to have been secretly married to each other and are filing for divorce.

Elliot (@miguelxmiggy) tweeted a picture of what they claim to be public records of the streamer duo's divorce filings in Texas from November 2022. The post went viral on r/LivestreamFail before being deleted hours after a clip of Adept showing up at xQc's house on his last stream gained significant traction on the subreddit.

Elliot @miguelxmiggy Wait... @xQc . You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the whole thing on today's stream about? Wait... @xQc. You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the whole thing on today's stream about? https://t.co/qwJMofiDRP

Under the "Events and Orders of the Court" section of the report are a series of records regarding a Temporary Restraining Order, which might very well be why there was shouting about violating a court order after Samantha interrupted Felix while he was streaming.

Elliot @miguelxmiggy @xQc If anyone's asking, these are public records. Apparently, they are filing for a divorce. Crazy. @xQc If anyone's asking, these are public records. Apparently, they are filing for a divorce. Crazy.

"This drama just keeps getting crazier": Reddit reacts to xQc and Adept's ongoing drama

The streamer couple has been embroiled in drama for a number of months since they started discussing personal reasons for their most recent breakup on stream back in September. Airing their grievances in public caused many to criticize them, as their emotionally charged on-stream clashes caused more harm than good to their relationship.

xQc and Adept have had an on-and-off relationship for many years, and the streamers were considered a power couple in the past. However, cracks in their relationship became apparent in September after the former Overwatch player claimed that he was made to choose between his girlfriend and family.

What has shocked the community, however, is that neither party has ever offered any information regarding their being married, always referring to each other as "boyfriend" or "girlfriend." Many reacted to Elliot's post on Reddit, which is no longer available. Here's what one individual said:

"So he secretly married her in Texas? This drama just keeps getting crazier."

A clip titled "Violating Court Order" went viral on r/LivestreamFail, reaching over 150K views at the time of writing. It presents the part of the recent stream where Adept and xQc were having a private discussion that was picked up by the mic before the streamer muted it.

Most of the comments on Twitter and Reddit have been overtly anti-Adept, with many discussing alimony and how much money xQc might lose in the court settlement. Here is how the community reacted when they found out the streamer couple might be married:

YYY🌻 @furfuzfabunker @miguelxmiggy @xQc If any financially sound person (no matter if man or woman) is reading this, please remember. MARRIAGE IS A SCAM! do not ever marry, it's going to be the biggest mistake of your life @miguelxmiggy @xQc If any financially sound person (no matter if man or woman) is reading this, please remember. MARRIAGE IS A SCAM! do not ever marry, it's going to be the biggest mistake of your life

Suffice it to say that the news has been the talk of the streaming world since it broke approximately an hour ago. Those who are out of the loop and would like a concise summary explaining the recent drama between them from last year can read this article.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes