"I am not married": xQc addresses rumors after tweet claiming he was married to Adept went viral on social media

Felix "xQc" and Samantha "Adept" have been at the center of a major scandal in the last couple of hours after a tweet claiming that the two were married and currently filing for divorce went viral on social media.

Felix, however, has vehemently denied those claims and addressed the rumors in his latest stream. He dismissed those claims, saying:

"I am not married, I was never married, okay? Everyone that has been watching me stream for six years know my exact mindset about this. They know my exact mindset. Everybody knows word for word the things that I've been saying for years. That I would never be married for the rest of my life."

The two content creators have been the subject of a lot of controversies in the last few months because of a very public breakup, which has resulted in a lot of people in the community talking about their personal lives.

"It's not always what you think it is!": xQc clarifies the restraining order from the viral tweet, and says it's pretty common in cases like his

The post by a Twitter user named Elliot (@miguelxmiggy) claimed that the two streamers, who are known to have dated on and off for many years, were getting divorced. Since xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, the post quickly blew up, forcing him to address it on today's stream.

Elliot @miguelxmiggy Wait... @xQc . You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the whole thing on today's stream about? Wait... @xQc. You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the whole thing on today's stream about? https://t.co/qwJMofiDRP

After claiming that he had never married anyone and had no intention of ever getting married, xQc hinted that what was being inferred by most people from the post wasn't true and that him saying he was not married should allow them to "put two and two together." The most likely explanation is that he is hinting at some legal complications that he is not at liberty to divulge.

"I was never married, what-so-f*cking ever. It has never happened, okay? Some will say, 'Well, dude. What about the thing...' That would require you, to understand how these things work and put two and two together."

Timestamp 0:24:45

xQc then addressed the restraining order being referred to in the tweet, saying that it was not what most people were thinking.

"What you think is a restraining order in the grand scheme of things, okay? It's not always what you think it is! Okay?"

He further stated that a restraining order was quite common in cases like his:

"In a case like that, it is extremely common. It comes with it, okay? But it's not what you probably think it is. Fair enough? Okay, cool."

xQc asked his fans not to be too parasocial and respect his privacy. Around 35 minutes into the stream, he also hinted that things have been like this for quite some time. He also mentioned that he could not discuss certain topics due to legal ramifications.

"I really wish you guys understood and you weren't this stupid-minded about this. 'Cause this is a very important and serious topic, okay... This is nothing new, okay? I can't say certain things, okay? And its been like this, that's it. It's supposed to be like that. Fair enough?"

r/LivestreamFail reacts to xQc talking about the viral tweet

The r/LivestreamFail subreddit is full of fans and others in the community debating the rumors, with many referencing the legal marriage laws in Texas. Here are some of the notable reactions:

xQc and Adept had a public confrontation druing livestream back in September after the former had claimed that he was made to choose between his girlfriend and family.

