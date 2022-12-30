Asmongold comments on Andrew Tate's arrest, says there's a "pretty high" chance that the government wants to frame Tate brothers

On December 30, 2022, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" hosted a gaming livestream on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr. Before beginning to play Lost Ark, the streamer caught up on the viral news and shared his thoughts on the arrest of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.

During a conversation with fans, Asmongold's attention was drawn to a Twitch viewer, who asked the streamer about the possibility of the government being involved in the arrest of the Tate brothers.

The Austin, Texas-based content creator stated that the likelihood was "pretty high." He went on to say that the government frames people "all the time."

"I don't know, probably 50%" - Asmongold provides his take on the government being involved in Andrew Tate's arrest

Asmongold was browsing his subreddit at the nine-minute mark of his December 30 livestream. After sharing his thoughts on the recent demise of football legend Pelé, the streamer spent some time talking about Andrew Tate's arrest.

The conversation began with Zack noticing a viewer that sent this message:

"What do you think the possibilities are that the police or government want to frame the Tate Brothers?"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder responded and speculated that the government was likely involved in the case:

"Uh, what's the probability that the government wants to frame the Tate brothers? I don't know, probably 50%. I think it's pretty high!"

Timestamp: 00:09:05

He then made a comparison between Andrew Tate's situation and that of Martin Luther King Jr., saying:

"Like, the government frames people all the time! Like, if we've seen anything out of like, anything of the leaks, from, you know, the way they tried to, you know, f**k with Martin Luther King (Jr.), and people like that. Yeah! Absolutely, government f**ks with people."

When viewers informed the streamer that the Romanian authorities had arrested the British personality, Asmongold replied:

"'It's Romania.' Okay, so is Romania better than the U.S.? I don't know. I have no idea. Yeah, so probably not. So, yeah, I mean, it's a very high chance that they might have wanted to frame them. Maybe? I mean, it's not that it's true! But it's possible! Yeah! Of course, it's possible! Lots of things are possible!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

A reaction thread featuring Zack's take became a controversial post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With more than 240 community members commenting, Redditor u/PRIMEBIRD stated:

Reddit user u/Sprintzer called the World of Warcraft streamer's take "awful:"

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Asmongold is one of the most prominent personalities on Twitch and was recently ranked as the second-most-watched streamer from the United States of America. He began his online career in 2016 and currently boasts 3,364,102 followers on his primary channel.

