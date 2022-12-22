"This is a universal W" - Asmongold shares excitement after seeing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's roadmap

On December 22, 2022, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" went live on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to play World of Warcraft. At one point during the livestream, fans requested him to check out the official roadmap released by the game's developers.

Asmongold rejoiced when he saw the content schedule that Blizzard Entertainment planned for 2023, which includes Seasons 2 and 3 for the MMORPG.

He expressed excitement by saying:

"I'm really happy to see it. I think this is a universal W and it seems like, Blizzard is actually been farming W's recently. I'm so happy to see this! This is amazing, and I hope they keep doing this. This is f***ing amazing!"

Asmongold has no complaints about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's content roadmap for 2023

Halfway through his latest livestream, Asmongold decided to read an official post published by Blizzard Entertainment detailing the content planned for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in 2023.

He then stated that there had been some "crazy s**t" happening in WoW recently. He elaborated:

"There has been, I'm going to tell you guys right now. There has been some crazy s**t that has happened with WoW. Like, straight up, like, f***ing... massive, crazy s**t that's happened today. And I'm going to talk to you about it. Obviously, there was a tweet that went out earlier and we'll look at the tweet and then kind of... you know, go from there."

While browsing Twitter, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) claimed that Blizzard Entertainment had released a roadmap for the multiplayer game "for the first time."

After reading the official post, the Austin, Texas native speculated that nobody could complain about the update:

"So anyway, I don't think anybody is really complaining about this. How could you? This is obviously a great thing. This is one of the first times Blizzard has ever, actually released a roadmap in their game."

He added that Blizzard Entertainment was "finally making content":

"That's great! Thank god, we finally have a roadmap for the game. Thank god, they're making content for the game. We've been waiting on this for so long, and it's finally happening! Yeah, this is amazing! 'After so many L's, it's refreshing to see some W's lately.' Yeah, it's great!"

Timestamp: 03:50:35

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section under a clip of Asmongold's reaction has over 100 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer's reaction to WoW's roadmap (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Several community members praised the developers at Blizzard Entertainment for the efforts they put into World of Warcraft. One viewer stated that the Heritage Armor for Human and Orc classes piqued their interest the most.

Poll : 0 votes