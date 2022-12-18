Breaking down Asmongold's 2022: 5-month hiatus, getting banned on alternate channel, controversies, and more

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" is one of the most notable streamers of 2022. His livestreams drew over 60,000 concurrent viewers this year, and his primary channel attracted more than 3.3 million followers.

In addition to playing World of Warcraft, he spent a significant amount of time streaming under the Just Chatting category. His coverage of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial amassed 400k viewers.

However, the Austin, Texas-based content creator also had some contentious moments over the course of the year. He took a five-month hiatus after experiencing a "midlife crisis" and was banned for the first time on his alternate Twitch channel, Zackrawr.

In this article, we'll review Asmongold's 2022 and look at some of the most viral and controversial moments from his livestreams.

Recapping Asmongold's 2022

1) Asmongold takes a five-month-long hiatus

On July 17, Asmongold took to Twitter to announce that he planned to "take a couple of days" off as he was trying to fix his sleep schedule:

Zack @Asmongold Going to take a couple days and try to fix my sleep, sorry to be so inconsistent but most days I only sleep 4 hrs and wake up sick then stream anyway



It's no one's fault but my own



On Tues/Weds, if there's new Dragonflight news we'll do that, if not going to continue FF14 MSQ Going to take a couple days and try to fix my sleep, sorry to be so inconsistent but most days I only sleep 4 hrs and wake up sick then stream anywayIt's no one's fault but my ownOn Tues/Weds, if there's new Dragonflight news we'll do that, if not going to continue FF14 MSQ

A week later, the Twitch star claimed that his "life has been spiraling out of control" and that he needed to take action to make things right. He stated that his livestreams would soon resume:

Zack @Asmongold My life has been spiraling out of control for the better part of a year now and for the first time I'm taking steps to reign it back in



Streams will return asap, Im not over it or taking a break



Thank you to everyone whos reached out, for the first time in a long time, Im okay My life has been spiraling out of control for the better part of a year now and for the first time I'm taking steps to reign it back inStreams will return asap, Im not over it or taking a breakThank you to everyone whos reached out, for the first time in a long time, Im okay

The content creator started livestreaming on his alternate Twitch channel Zackrawrr a few days later. He provided details about his absence in a YouTube video titled "Where I've Been." He revealed:

"I realized that my life was completely f***ing out of control. Like, there was like my sink was stopped up, and there was like, just black water in half of it, and I was just using the other side of the sink. There was garbage all over my room, like, I couldn't do anything because there's just trash everywhere."

He then suggested that he was going through a "midlife crisis":

"So I had like, I guess what you'd call a f***ing midlife crisis, and I got so stressed out and so upset, I realized that I need to like, take control of my life because it's just so like, it's out of control for my standards. And that's saying something!"

On November 29, Asmongold finally returned to his primary channel to play the highly anticipated World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. He addressed the audience with his famous opening line, saying:

"Well... it's been a while. Uhh... it's a bit odd to be back on the main stream. I'm going to be honest. It's been a while. 'Say it.' Sup y'all? It's me, it's your boy, Asmongold, and today we're back."

2) Asmongold gets banned on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr

On June 11, the streaming community was notified that Asmongold's alternate channel, Zackrawrr, had been banned.

A reaction thread to the ban on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit attracted over 6,300 upvotes, with thousands of fans speculating on the plausible reason behind it:

In a YouTube video posted the same day, the streamer explained why he was banned. He revealed that Twitch suspended him for "hateful and unmoderated conduct" after someone used the N-word in his Diablo Immortal chat box.

The content creator claimed that the individual circumvented the in-game language filter and explained:

"I had stood up for maybe like five or ten seconds, I was readjusting my blanket here and I had my chat showing and in the process of doing that, there was a person in the chat box who typed the N-word and they did not type it obviously, I have the language filter on so they had to use special ways to get around it so they put dots in between every single letter so it was n dot, i dot, etc, you know how it goes."

He was unbanned after serving a 24-hour punishment.

3) Asmongold defends controversial Twitch streamer Greekgodx and bans viewers criticizing him

During a livestream on July 7, Asmongold connected with controversial Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx."

Following the interaction, some viewers expressed their opinions on the content creator's official subreddit and criticized him for platforming the British personality.

In a now-deleted broadcast, the YouTuber did not hold back on his sentiments and started banning fans who seemingly disagreed with him. He remarked:

"No, see, that's the thing. People get so mad about this stuff. They cry about this s**t so much, like, this is an overly serious loser who's trying to tell you what you should do with your life. Get the f**k out of here. There is no shot I'm going to do what somebody f***ing tells me to do. 'People are so on edge?' Yeah, people are so on edge. I'm not going to be on edge because of you. Get the f**k out of here, p***y!"

Keeping controversies aside, Asmongold was featured in an official advertisement for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and showed it off to his viewers on November 22. He was also nominated in the Streamer of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2022.

