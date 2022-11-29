Five months since his last stream on the main channel, Zack "Asmongold" is finally back to stream World of Warcraft Dragonflight. The popular MMORPG streamer has been streaming on an alternate Twitch account named Zackrawrr for the last five months. That said, he made good on his word from a couple of weeks ago about returning to his main for the new expansion.

Zack has talked about many possible reasons for not streaming on his main channel, including stress and the added pressure of his brand along with personal problems. But finally, the streamer has made a triumphant return for the much-awaited Dragonflight expansion, greeting his audience with his regular intro:

"It's been odd to be back on the main stream, uh, it's been a while. Say it?- Sup y'all. It's me. It's your boy Asmongold and today we're back."

"Once upon a time, there were these guys...": Fans loved Asmongold's parodic retelling of the plot of World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion

With years of experience playing MMOs on Twitch, the streamer is a veritable giant in the World of Warcraft community. According to TwitchTracker, the OTK cofounder has over 6,300 hours dedicated to the game on his main Twitch channel and another 1,300 on his second.

With hundreds of thousands of fans (185K concurrent viewers at the time of writing) flocking to his return stream and Blizzard notorious for releasing expansions with a two-year gap, Asmongold took the responsibility of recapping the prior events.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands was released in 2020 and the streamer had a hilarious way of retelling the plot with gross oversimplification which had his audience in splits. This is how he starts telling the story in an intentionally vague way:

"Once upon a time, there were these guys and they made these robots. And the robots, one of them was an a**hole. So they put that robot in jail. And they replaced that robot with another robot. Guess what? He didn't like it."

Here, Asmongold refers to vital characters in the story such as Zovaal and the Arbiter as robots, reducing the backstory and lore of Shadowlands to a couple of simple paragraphs. He continued in that parodic tone, referring to Sylvanas as "an elf":

"So there is an elf that somehow this robot was able to talk to, and convinced to unlock him from his robot jail. And then after he got out of robot jail, he had to get, um, a ball from the current robot that was replaced by him or that he got replaced by."

Timestamp 2:11:50

Trivializing the final fight of the expansion, he went on to describe important plot points such as the sigils of the Eternal Ones as a "ball":

"And then he put the ball back in himself, which made him, uh, I guess it made him more powerful or some sh*t. I don't know. And so, he became really powerful. Like, unstoppable levels of power, like nobody could stop him. And then, we stopped him and that's the end of it. Yeah, that was pretty much what happened."

Appearing quite pleased with the way he had summed up the story of Shadowlands, Asmongold finished his retelling before realizing that he had left out, among other things, the storyline of Denathrius and how the player must defeat him. The streamer decided to substitute the story of a rebellion against the ruler of Revendreth as a break-in:

"Oh and then there was this other guy, this like vampire guy that didn't like wearing shirts. And he had like a house, and we broke into his house and we killed him."

Fan reactions to Asmongold's return stream

With such high viewership, fans of the streamer were clearly enjoying his return to streaming on the main channel. Here is how they responded to his parodic retelling of Shadowlands:

Chat reactions to the story recap (Image via Asmongold/Twitch)

Fans loved the recap (Image via Asmongold Clips/Twitch)

The audience criticizing Blizzard's story (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Although not too informative, World of Warcraft players certainly had a charming recap to digest.

