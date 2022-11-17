"Twitch is not happy": Asmongold reveals that Twitch doesn't appreciate him streaming on his alternate channel

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has revealed that Twitch is not happy with him for streaming on his alternate channel.

The MMO veteran has been streaming on his secondary Twitch channel, called Zackrawrr, for some months now. Since it is not his main channel, the Amazon platform has not been able to monetize it (as it is not partnered).

In a recent livestream, Asmongold told his audience that he allegedly heard that the higher-ups at Twitch have even made their displeasure known:

"I've heard from down the grapevine that Twitch is actually not happy with the fact that I'm streaming on this account and not making any money."

'I want to be back for Dragonflight launch": Asmongold reveals when he wants to return to his main Twitch channel

A veteran streamer on the platform, Asmongold is very popular in MMORPG circles as he has spent thousands of hours in World of Warcraft and other similar titles.

Over the last few months, the OTK founder has frequently been streaming on his alternate Twitch channel. As a result, it has accrued more than a million followers despite not being partnered.

However, during his latest livestream, Asmongold revealed that he would like to return to his main channel for the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion on November 28, 2022.

He said:

"I know a lot of people ask when I'm gonna be back on the mainstream, etc. I want to be back for Dragonflight launch, I do. I want to be back."

Explaining that he will retain his happy-go-lucky attitude even if he switches back, he stated:

"I think that if I do come back to the main streaming again, I'm literally gonna not give a f*ck. I'm just gonna stream for fun. The same as I do here, but I'll get paid. That would be cool, right?"

The streamer also claimed that because Zackrawrr is not monetized, Twitch is losing a lot of money. Despite having an average viewership of around 15,000 concurrent viewers (according to TwitchTracker), the channel is apparently not making money because it is not partnered.

He explained:

"Because if I'm not making any money, that means Twitch is losing hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Back in September, the Twitch star highlighted an estimated amount of money that the Amazon-owned platform was allegedly losing because of his decision to stream on Zackrawrr:

"I'm costing Twitch $158,750 this month. Please don't ban me again. Please don't ban me, because they're not running ads on this channel, they're not making any sub revenue. This channel is unmonetized completely. Man!"

Many Asmongold fans have reacted to his latest livestream on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

The streamer has loyal fans who regularly watch his livestreams, which are a mix of gaming content and reaction videos about popular culture based on streaming or video games.

His main account, which has not seen any activity since mid-July, has over 3.26 million followers and has no active subscriptions, according to TwitchTracker.

