"Some people are so emotional" - Asmongold's controversial take on 'dogs are important' comment receives backlash from community

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" found himself in hot water after sharing a controversial viewpoint during a livestream on December 13.

The streamer was having a political discussion and expressed his thoughts on the lockdown during the pandemic. After noticing a viewer's comment about a public figure "killing dogs," Zack claimed "no one cares" about the animal's well-being.

The statement drew criticism from his Twitch audience, with one community member stating that "dogs are important." The Austin, Texas-based content creator responded, saying:

"Okay? That's up to you. Bro, people get their feelings hurt, right? Damn, like, that's crazy! How do y'all get your feelings hurt over that? It's a f***ing dog, man! Oh my god! This is so sad. Some people are so emotional over this s**t. It's just embarrassing."

Asmongold shares controversial take on livestream and receives backlash from his Twitch audience

During the final moments of his December 13 livestream, Asmongold was interacting with his fans when his attention was drawn to a viewer alleging that a certain prominent personality is a "beagle killer." The streamer's response was:

"I don't give a f**k if he kills dogs or not. Like, why the f**k would I care? Like, that has nothing to do with it. Like, it's a dog! Who cares?"

The divisive statement prompted viewers to critique the streamer's opinion. Zack went on to say that people shouldn't be concerned because it wasn't "their dog":

"Y'all get mad about that? Yeah, it's not a big... yeah, it's a f***ing animal, man! People use animals for experiments all the time. It's not your dog, don't worry about it!"

Timestamp: 08:24:00

After reading through a few fan reactions, the World of Warcraft gamer stated that he liked animals. However, there is a "limit":

"There's always people that love animals. Animal lovers. 'Oh, I love animals so much.' I like animals, too. I like animals a lot. But... there's a limit."

Asmongold then noticed a viewer not agreeing with his sentiments, saying:

"F**k off human. Dogs are important."

The Twitch sensation scoffed after reading the comment, claiming people are getting their "feelings hurt." Before ending the livestream, Zack added:

"'Empathy for life.' I was not born with that. I don't know what to tell you. Yeah, I'm not programmed that way and I'm not sorry."

Fans react to Asmongold's polarizing take

The streamer's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit before the reaction thread quickly gained traction. Some of the most relevant fan reactions include:

Asmongold is one of the biggest MMORPG content creators on Twitch. He resumed livestreaming on his main channel after a five-month hiatus and currently has 3,359,646 followers, with an average of over 61.5k viewers per stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes