"I don't even know how I got on this list" - Asmongold reacts to being named the second most-watched streamer from the USA

On December 28, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reacted to the most-watched streamer rankings of 2022 presented by Stream Charts.

Asmongold was ranked the second most-watched streamer from the USA, only trailing behind Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi."

The stats surprised the content creator, who responded by claiming that he should not have been on the list. Zack also wondered how he managed to rank so high on it, stating:

"Most watched Twitch streamers in 2022, from the USA. Hasan, Asmongold, Trainwreckstv. One, two, and three. I'm going to be honest, guys. I don't even know how I got on this list."

Asmongold talks about being the second-most-watched streamer from the USA in 2022

Asmongold took to his alternative channel, Zackrawrr, on December 28 to host a short livestream.

At the 46-minute mark, he took the opportunity to review a list released by Streamer Charts, naming the ten most-watched Twitch content creators from the USA:

The discussion began with the World of Warcraft gamer claiming that he was unsure why he was on the list. He then recalled getting nominated for the Streamer of the Year award at The Esports Awards 2022 and stated:

"I remember I found out that I was getting nominated for Streamer of the Year, and I was like, 'Guys! I'm really not trying to be humble for anything right now. But I shouldn't be on this list!'"

He elaborated by using an analogy:

"I wasn't even there! That's like, making Elon Musk Streamer of the Year because somebody else is uploading a BitCoin scam of him every day on Twitch!"

Timestamp: 00:46:20

Asmongold's attention was drawn to a Twitch viewer's comment about him streaming on his alternate channel. He expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying:

"I know. I like streaming. It's nice and, you know, there's some good things about it. There is some annoying things too. But overall, I keep showing back up, etcetera, and so, yeah."

The conversation concluded with the co-founder of One True King (OTK) congratulating HasanAbi on topping the streamer charts:

"You know, it's always nice to see yourself at the top of the list, or almost. Beaten out by Hasan, just a little bit. I should've logged on for a few more days. But, yeah! I saw this, and there's a lot of people commenting and Summit(1g), 'I need to take some days off.' Yeah, so I'm glad. There we go. And congrats to Hasan, too! F***ing number one, like, that guy grinds every day!"

Fans react to the streamer being named the second most-watched content creator on Twitch from the USA

More than 170 fans provided their take on Zack being named the second-most-watched content creator from the USA. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's rank (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that Asmongold's coverage of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case had a significant impact on viewership, while another community member stated that the streamer had "some good takes" on issues.

