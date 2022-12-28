"I fell on?": HasanAbi, Trainwreckstv, and others react to Streamer Charts list of most watched American streamers in 2022

With 2022 coming to a close, Streamer Charts have released their list of most-watched American streamers, with big names such as HasanAbi, Asmongold, and Trainwreckstv taking the top three slots. Other content creators, such as summit1g and Ludwig, have also commented on Twitter, as the list is indicative of who's currently trending in the streaming industry.

Political streamer and commentator "HasanAbi" Piker was quite pleased with the news. Incidentally, he won this year's News Award at the Shortys. He reacted to the Streamer Charts list with a fun quip:

"I fell on?"

Despite turning heads with his contentious comments recently, Trainwreckstv congratulated the two streamers who were ahead of him for their hard work and thanked his community for their continued support, noting that he has not streamed in the last three months:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @StreamsCharts @Twitch @hasanthehun @Asmongold @tarik @summit1g @KaiCenat @loltyler1 @adinross @NICKMERCS @hasanthehun @Asmongold @ImperialHal congratulations to for top 1 and 2 - yall grinded - on another note, im proud of my community & all of you who have supported me through all the BS, being top 3 despite not streaming the last 3 months is a massive accomplishment, i love you all AG 🦍 @StreamsCharts @Twitch @hasanthehun @Asmongold @tarik @summit1g @KaiCenat @loltyler1 @adinross @NICKMERCS @ImperialHal congratulations to @hasanthehun & @Asmongold for top 1 and 2 - yall grinded - on another note, im proud of my community & all of you who have supported me through all the BS, being top 3 despite not streaming the last 3 months is a massive accomplishment, i love you all AG 🦍

The streaming industry had quite a big year in 2022, with numerous content creators making a splash online. Relatively newer streamers such as Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed had meteoric rises, gaining millions of followers in a short amount of time.

Although he had to deal with multiple controversies surrounding his organization this year, Zack "Asmongold" managed to bag the second spot on the list with some staggering numbers. However, due to various reasons, he stopped streaming on his main Twitch channel for quite some time and used his alternate account Zackrawrr.

YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren pointed this out and asked what the list would look like if the numbers from Asmongold's alternate channel were taken into account. The views from both of Asmongold's accounts appear to have surpassed HasanAbi's numbers by a significant margin. Piker even reacted to it on today's stream. Donning a British accent, the streamer read a comment from the audience which asked him to scroll down:

"Scroll down, Lud is trying to dethrone you."

After reading the tweet, HasanAbi was quite agitated and began drafting a response:

"'What is Asmon's viewership adding his alt stream?' Hey, how about you f*ck off!'"

Although he did delete his angry tweet, he proceeded to answer why xQc did not win:

"xQc is f*ckin Canadian, bruv... That's why we're f*cking number one in the United States of America, yeah. Back off Ludwig!"

Twitter reactions to the Streamer Charts list

Summit1g, who was placed #5 on the list, reacted by saying he should take more time off.

Here are some other streamers reacting on Twitter:

Fans also came out in full force to support HasanAbi:

Ali @alirilali @hasanthehun Tell me this wasn’t necessary for how much EFFORT you put in this year, CONGRATUWELLDESERVEDLATIONS!!!🥳🤩🥰 @hasanthehun Tell me this wasn’t necessary for how much EFFORT you put in this year, CONGRATUWELLDESERVEDLATIONS!!!🥳🤩🥰

aNooch @afronooch @hasanthehun W + no ratio + You Fell On + No one can do it better @hasanthehun W + no ratio + You Fell On + No one can do it better

The fact that a political streamer is the most-watched American creator on Twitch speaks a lot about the changing demographics in the streaming space.

